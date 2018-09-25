LNP and Labor both claiming credit for delivering Ring Road

ROCKHAMPTON'S Ring Road project is at the heart of a political war of words between Labor and the LNP who both claim credit for the idea.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry hosted a press conference seeking to counter Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Anthony Albanese's intended criticism of the Coalition Government's failure to deliver the 22km Rockhampton Ring Road.

Ms Landry said her government was getting on with the job, with money set aside in the budget and the process of land acquisitions and design work well underway.

"Mr Albanese is clearly barking up the wrong tree when looking for major infrastructure to not be delivered,” Ms Landry said.

"The Labor Party have only become aware of the Ring Road, which promises to deliver jobs and a third bridge over the Fitzroy, since I started advocating for it.”

She said it was the same thing with their jumping on board to fund Rookwood Weir and she expected it would be the same for the next thing she talked about.

"It's this ridiculous piggy-back politics that Central Queenslanders are getting tired of,” she said.

"I am working hard to see that this project gets up; it is worth $1 billion and will secure stacks of jobs for Central Queenslanders.”

Mr Albanese reaffirmed Labor's commitment to get the Ring Road construction started within Labor's first term of government and challenged Ms Landry's claim that she was the one who originated the Rockhampton Ring Road project.

He said he was a Federal Labor Minister when they commissioned a $5 million study into the Ring Rd in 2009 that identified the route, identified the third crossing, and all the works to take place

"It is federal Labor that has advanced this project, when we did the Yeppen Flood Plain,” Mr Albanese said.

According to a leaked list of funding commitments, the government had set aside $800 million to construct this project but he believed they were withholding confirmation until it suited their political needs.