LNP announces cash splash for CQ water infrastructure

ALL the National Party big guns were present at at Beef Australia 2018 for the latest CQ water infrastructure announcement.

A suite of smiling Federal Ministers were on hand to admire the beef related festivities, state their support for farmers and talk up the government's latest spending commitment to including Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Deputy Nationals leader Bridget Mackenzie, Minister for Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan, Agricultural Minister David Littleproud, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Flynn's Ken O'Dowd,

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd was given the honours of announcing the $3m worth of new funding, which was part of the Coalition Government's $580 million National Water Infrastructure Development Fund, was going towards the modernisation of the Nogoa Mackenzie Water Supply Scheme which provides central Queensland growers with access to more reliable water.

Mr O'Dowd said the Nogoa Mackenzie Scheme supplied around 15,000 hectares of irrigated land, centred on the towns of Emerald and Blackwater.

"Taking water from Fairbairn Dam via more than 500 kilometres of river and delivery channels, the scheme serves irrigation for a wide range of crops including cotton, wheat, other grains and pulses, fodder, macadamia trees and other horticulture,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"The proposed upgrade will prevent water transmission losses, boosting the bottom line of all these hard-working regional businesses across Central Queensland.”

He said the project would involve lining of 34.4 kilometres of the Selma channel systems to reduce losses and installing four new gauging stations and position monitoring weir gates at Bedford, Bingegan and Tartrus weirs.

"In addition, it will see up to 92 flowmeters, data loggers and back-to-base communications installed on all customer offtakes along the Nogoa and Mackenzie Rivers to better manage water delivery and reduce transmission losses,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael McCormack said this was an important project for Queensland, as increased water availability would benefit agricultural production and communities.

"This project will tackle water transmission losses and inefficiencies - such as evaporation - owing to long travel times of around four days from Fairbairn Dam at the east of the scheme, which are hampering the existing supply scheme,” Mr McCormack said.

"This National Water Infrastructure Development Fund, which is accelerating the detailed planning necessary to inform water infrastructure investment funding - underpinning the growth of regional economies and communities.”

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matthew Canavan said this investment

further delivers on our now $230 million commitment to fund water infrastructure studies and projects in Northern Australia-up $30 million from the $200 million we originally committed through the White Paper on Developing Northern Australia,” Senator Canavan said.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the investment builds on recent commitments to water infrastructure in Central Queensland made by the Liberal and Nationals Government.

"Whether it's $176.1 million for the Rookwood Weir to deliver water security for Rockhampton and Gladstone or today's further investment, Central Queensland is the beneficiary of our sound economic management and our plans for strong regions around the country.”

The Australian Government has committed $3.011 million to the project in partnership with the Queensland Government, with works to be delivered through SunWater.

For more information on the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund visit https://infrastructure.gov.au/infrastructure/water-infrastructure/nwi-development-fund/.