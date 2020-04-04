Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adrian de Groot has been selected as the LNP candidate for Keppel in the state election
Adrian de Groot has been selected as the LNP candidate for Keppel in the state election
Politics

LNP backs de Groot as Keppel candidate

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
4th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADRIAN de Groot has been welcomed by LNP leader Deb Fecklington as her party’s candidate for the Keppel electorate in this year’s state election.

Mr de Groot, who has lived in the area for more than 40 years, said Keppel had been let down by “broken promises” and a failure to communicate.

He cited Rookwood Weir and Great Keppel Island as two projects which needed to go ahead to protect the local economy.

He also pledged to treat juvenile crime as a “major issue”.

Mr Groot has been the director of the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, which provides life-saving operations across Central Queensland, for more than two decades.

He also founded and operated an engineering business before establishing bottled water company Archer Spring Water. He is also a rural land owner and operates a small breeder herd of cattle.

Mr de Groot said his business experience and community service made him the ideal candidate for Keppel.

“My priorities are the same as the people of Keppel’s – I will fight for more local jobs and more job security, improved health services and better education results,” he said.

“The coronavirus pandemic means more than ever Queensland needs an LNP government to build a strong economy to create and protect local jobs.

“Keppel needs an MP who understands small business and knows what it takes to create a strong local economy.

“Building a strong economy is critical, because that’s how Keppel and Queensland can get back on our feet once this health crisis eventually passes.”

Ms Frecklington said Mr de Groot would be a fierce advocate for Keppel as a Member for Parliament.

“Adrian de Groot is driven by his passion to serve the community and he will be a big voice for the people of Keppel in Parliament,” she said.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the community and Adrian knows exactly what they need to grow and succeed.

“As a father and grandfather, Adrian understands how vital it is to improve health and education services.

“Only an LNP Government will cut hospital waiting times and improve results in our schools because only the LNP will deliver the strong economy that Queensland needs.”

deb frecklingon keppel liberal national party state election 2020 tmbpolitics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Update for CQ, QLD Health corrects data error

        premium_icon COVID-19: Update for CQ, QLD Health corrects data error

        Health Yesterday, Queensland Health recorded a ninth confirmed case of coronavirus for CQ, however this was an error.

        Community transmission warning as virus enters new phase

        Community transmission warning as virus enters new phase

        Health State experiencing community transmission of pandemic coronavirus

        Why Rocky motorists are being ripped off at the bowser

        premium_icon Why Rocky motorists are being ripped off at the bowser

        News The oil price has plunged but the savings aren’t being passed onto local motorists.