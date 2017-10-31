News

LNP candidate brings lumps of coal to lunch

FACEBOOK POST: Mr Conaglen finished his soup, but didn't touch the coal.
Julia Bartrim
by

MEMBER for Gladstone Glenn Butcher has suggested his LNP challenger get new advisers, after the 20-year-old Rockhampton uni student apparently brought several lumps of coal to lunch.

Chay Conaglen, who announced his candidacy last Tuesday, posted an image of the lump of coal next to his bowl of soup on his campaign Facebook page yesterday, accompanied by the statement: "Beautiful morning at Church. Now just enjoying some pumpkin soup with some good quality coal. #thefuture #power".

Mr Butcher said the post was "bizarre".

"I'm not sure what his line of campaigning is all about," he said.

"I don't think he's off to a very good start.

"Whoever he's seeking advice from, I suggest he seek other advice and change his tactics... He's not getting positive feedback."

WATCH | Chay Conaglen says he would have moved to Gladstone earlier, but his car wouldn't start

The stunt wasn't too well-received by its audience on Facebook either, with numerous commenters wondering if the post was a joke, one commenter simply saying the LNP was "full of idiots" and another suggesting Mr Conaglen may have endangered his own health.

"Church and coal at the dining table. Wow, living it up," they wrote.

"Let's hope that you haven't given yourself a touch of black lung."

Mr Conaglen replied: "I've now had Labor people joke about diabetes, now black lung..."

"Black lung is not a joke. And I am not a Labor person," came the response.

Mr Conaglen isn't the only CQ politician to express a culinary fondness for coal recently, with Gladstone deputy mayor Chris Trevor declaring in July "I LOVE coal, I bathe in coal, I drink rum and coal."

Mr Conaglen was contacted for comment.

 

Topics:  chay conaglen coal editors picks qld election 2017

Gladstone Observer

