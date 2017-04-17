LNP candidate: Spend money on water not bigger prison

THE LNP's candidate for Rockhampton, Douglas Rodgers, says he laments "the fact the best the current state government can do for the Central Queensland economy is to expand the Capricornia Correctional Centre”.

"We in Central Queensland have been crying out for real job-creating projects and while I certainly support the government's preference to find a local contractor, I simply cannot see how the bang-for-buck is there for this project over others,” Mr Rodgers said in his first major announcement since he was confirmed as candidate.

"To compare with another project on the other side of town, the prison expansion will cost more while providing half the construction and a fraction of the perennial jobs that Rookwood Weir will.”

He said the prison project was expected to cost $200m and add 164 high security cells to a facility "already over-subscribed by more than 100 inmates (113 as at 10/3/2017)”.

"To spend $1.2m on each new prison bed instead of opening up the wealth and opportunity of the region's agriculture sector just shows the economic mindset of this do-nothing government,” Mr Rodgers said.

He said Rookwood had $130m funding on the table from the Federal Government, leaving about the same to be covered by the state.

"The government crows that the jail expansion will provide 100 construction and 70 ongoing jobs, which simply pales next to the Rookwood project's 200-400 construction jobs leading to a $1b industry boom providing 2100 ongoing jobs.

"It's a no-brainer.”

But, Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne hit back saying Mr Rodgers was being "disengenious” in his comparison of very separate and distinct projects.

He said the prison expansion was a big coup that would deliver jobs and represented the state's biggest spend in the region in decades.

Regarding RookWood, Mr Byrne said the Queensland Government was waiting for a business case to be completed.

He said it was a Federal Government requirement the business case be undertaken.

Rookwood would proceed, or not, based on the merits of this business case.

Mr Byrne also pointed out the Rookwood proposal was founded on urban and industrial use being the primary drivers.

He said the proposal had agriculture as a secondary consideration.

"Should agriculture opportunities piggyback off that, that should be celebrated,” Mr Byrne said.