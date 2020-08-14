LNP candidates reveal plans for forums in the Rocky region

COMMUNITY FORUM: Residents from the Rockhampton region are encouraged to attend forums hosted by Central Queensland's LNP candidates Adrian de Groot (Keppel), Tony Hopkins (Rockhampton) and Tracie Newitt (Mirani).

KEEN to improve on their disappointing results around Central Queensland in the 2017 State Election, the region’s aspiring LNP candidates will host number of public forums next week.

With former leader Tim Mander a no show in CQ during the 2017 election campaign, and the rise of One Nation, the LNP’s candidates slumped in the election race to place third in Mirani, third in Keppel and fourth in Rockhampton.

CQ’s new crop of LNP candidates Adrian de Groot (Keppel); Tony Hopkins (Rockhampton) and Tracie Newitt (Mirani), are ready to turn these results around by listening to the community and sharing their ambitious plans at forums they are hosting at the Frenchville Sports Club (fundraiser), Kershaw Gardens (free) and The Rocks Yeppoon, Bar and Restaurant (fundraiser) on Wednesday.

With the themes of the forums centring around the LNP’s law and order plans, the candidates will be joined by Shadow Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism and Shadow Minister for Corrective Services Dan Purdie and Shadow Attorney-General and Shadow Minister for Justice David Janetzki.

An LNP spokesperson said the party was holding these forums to hear directly from the community about what was happening with crime at “ground zero”.

“It is important for the Central Queensland community to have a platform to voice concerns, and know the LNP will do something about it,” the spokesperson said.

“Labor is ignoring the crime issue in Central Queensland.

“In Capricornia since Annastacia Palaszczuk was elected, robbery is up 75 per cent, unlawful use of a motor vehicle up 100 per cent, armed robbery up 95 per cent, and shop stealing is up 55 per cent.”

The LNP believes that everyone in Central Queensland has a right to feel safe in their home and out on the streets.

“Labor’s soft-on-crime approach is failing to keep the community safe and crime is increasing,” they said.

“The people of Central Queensland want action on crime so their communities are a safe place to live, work and raise a family.”

LNP Shadow Minister for Police Dan Purdie said under the LNP, things would be very clear – if you do the crime, you’ll do the time.

LNP Shadow Police Minister Dan Purdie wants to crack down on crime. Picture: Evan Morgan

“An LNP government will introduce a comprehensive youth crime plan to tackle youth crime, protect the community and back our police,” Mr Purdie said.

“The LNP will implement tougher laws, monitor youth offenders on bail 24/7, introduce mandatory detention for third convictions, establish a Community Payback Farm program, scrap youth bail houses, and trial justice reinvestment.

“A future LNP government will make Queensland communities safer by providing Crime Stoppers with an extra $1.5m in funding.”

The LNP also planned to crack down on gun crime with laws before the parliament featuring tougher penalties and new offences.

“The LNP have also announced tougher laws for child killers, a crackdown on road rage and the introduction of a public sex offender register that helps parents protect their kids,” he said.

“The LNP will also ensure our hard working police have the resources they need to fight crime and keep the community safe.”

The youth crime issue is worsening in Capricornia according to recently released statistics and according to one of their top cops, police have struggled to get the upper hand.

In addition to the LNP, the Labor Party, Katter’s Australian Party and One Nation have all put forward strategies to bring the region’s youth crime problem under control.

Forum one – CQ Law and Order Forum

Where: Frenchville Sports Club

When: Wednesday, August 19 from 7am – 8:30am

Cost: $50pp – Breakfast included.

Bookings essential: www.trybooking.com/BKXJK

More information: www.facebook.com/events/429626787958714/

Forum two – Politics in the Park – Law & Order

Where: Kershaw Gardens, Park Avenue

When: Wednesday, August 19 from 11am – 12pm

Cost: Free

Bookings essential: www.trybooking.com/BKYEF

More information: www.facebook.com/events/3131401100282406

Forum three – Keppel Law & Order Dinner

Where: The Rocks Yeppoon, Bar and Restaurant

When: Wednesday, August 19 from 6.30pm – 8:30pm

Cost: $100pp

Bookings essential: www.trybooking.com/BKXJO

More information:www.facebook.com/events/324698625238018