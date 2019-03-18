LNP check up on $300,000 croc investment

HAPPY SNAPS: John Lever from Koorana and LNP senate candidate for Queensland Paul Scarr.

HAPPY SNAPS: John Lever from Koorana and LNP senate candidate for Queensland Paul Scarr. JACK EVANS

NEVER smile at a crocodile is a phrase widely adhered to, but there is good reason to smile at the scaly residents at Koorana Crocodile Park.

In 2018, under the Regional Jobs and Investment Package, the Federal Government granted $300,000 dollars to the park in an initiative to provide the crocodiles with separate pens.

The separation meant the crocs could grow without disputes with other crocs, which often resulted in punctures and lacerations to their skin, the farm's core commodity.

LNP Senate candidate Susan McDonald and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry during a visit to Koorana Crocodile Farm JACK EVANS

Senator Matt Canavan, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and a team of LNP senate candidates visited the farm yesterday to check on the progress of the funding.

"The funding facilitated eight jobs during funding and three permanent jobs at the farm,” Ms Landry said.

"This helps the production and the breeding of the crocodiles.”

"These RJIPs have been extremely important for local, permanent and ongoing jobs so I'm very pleased that we have put $300,000 towards this particular worthwhile package.”

Owner and operator of the crocodile park, John Lever, has been working with crocodiles since 1972 and he expressed his appreciation of the funding package.

"Without RJIP funding, we couldn't grow because the crocodile industry is very demanding, it's an international industry, and they want quality.”

"You can't get quality from an animal that bites each other without single pens.

"We have up to 1200 single pens and we're aiming for 2000 and at that stage, we will be stabilised.

"Crocs bite each other and they're extremely territorial from the time they're about a month old.”

Before the project commenced, up to 100 crocodiles could have shared one pen.

Crocodile hatchling entering the world mid-press-conference. JACK EVANS

Mr Lever said international oversupply and high regulation had made the business a tricky game to be a part of, but he was confident the RJIP would allow his business to remain competitive.

The Koorana Crocodile Park specialises in a vast catalogue of skin products including handbags, hats, book covers, wallets, purses, card wallets and belts.

The farm has also begun accommodating studies into the benefits of crocodile eggs and cartilage in combating disease in humans including cancer.

Mr Lever said researchers had discovered potential anti-carcinogens during their studies.