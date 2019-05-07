LNP comes to party with cash for Stanage Bay Rd

STANAGE Bay residents and businesses will benefit from commitments from both major parties to upgrade the main road into the beachside community.

The Liberal National Party has today announced the commitment of $21.6m to upgrade Stanage Bay Rd, which is set to have more traffic as the Singapore Armed Forces spend more time using the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area as part of a $2billion deal with the Federal Government.

The Labor Party committed to the road upgrade in April 2019.

A group of five residents - Tina Mitchell, Amanda Roberson, Maree Haynes, Fred Elliott and Brian Barram - attended a meeting with the Department of Defence to find answers to their concerns in December 2016.

Maree Haynes, who owns the Plumtree Store, in 2016 said residents didn't know if the town would be a part of the land acquisition; if Stanage Bay Rd would be closed; and what would happen if there was an exercise and Stanage Bay residents wanted to drive into Rockhampton.

Today's announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of The Nationals, Michael McCormack.

ROAD UPGRADE: Stanage Bay Rd is almost 100km in length from the coast to the Bruce Highway. INSET: Tina Mitchell, Amanda Roberson and Maree Haynes in Stanage Bay. LEFT: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack. Google Maps

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said he was both delighted and relieved to now have a joint commitment from both major parties in regard to Stage One of major upgrades to Stanage Bay Rd.

"This is a critical access route for Australian Defence Forces, our primary producers, Stanage Bay Township and emergency services,” Cr Ludwig said.

"I would like to commend Capricornia MP Michelle Landry on securing this funding, matching investment in the future for both our community and ADF.

"Making these roads safe and 'fit for purpose' will also enhance and create future opportunities to progressively build a stronger and more vibrant tourism industry at Stanage Bay Township.”

The announcement paves the way for sealing large sections of dirt along Stanage Bay Rd, leading to more efficient, safer travel for local graziers, fishermen and Defence.

Ms Landry said the funding for Stanage Bay Rd would be welcomed by locals and travellers alike.

"Stanage Bay Rd has a reputation across the region as being pretty terrible at times, with local graziers, fishermen and travellers often having to contend with terrible corrugations, rocks and holes wreaking havoc with motorists and their vehicles,” Ms Landry said.

"This is only made worse when each year the military travel to Shoalwater Bay for training exercises with numerous heavy convoys damaging the road further.

"The state of Stanage Bay Rd has created frustration for all road users in the past but I believe with this funding commitment we can get a far more resilient and passable road surface, increasing safety for all motorists.”

