LNP demands submissions for bushfire review be made public

GROUND ZERO: The Caves Rural Fire Brigade HQ was a hive of activity in December combating fires which raged around the Caves during challenging weather conditions.

GROUND ZERO: The Caves Rural Fire Brigade HQ was a hive of activity in December combating fires which raged around the Caves during challenging weather conditions. Leighton Smith

JUSTIN Choveaux was one of the 40 people and organisations to get in and lodge their submissions for the review into Queensland's devastating 2018 bushfires.

The General Manager of the Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland (RFBAQ) was looking forward to having the reviewers, the Office of the Inspector-General Emergency Management (IGEM), read his organisation's damning appraisal of the factors which they believe contributed to the disastrous fires.

Displayed on the RFBAQ's website, their submission alleged that the State of Queensland had not been meeting its legal obligations in managing their land or appropriately funding various land holding departments with the staff necessary to manage the fuel loads before fire season.

Because of the lessons to be learned and knowledge to be gleaned from submissions like RFBAQ's, the Shadow Minister of Fire, Emergency Services and Volunteers Lachlan Millar demanded on Thursday that all submissions towards Labor's internal review into the Queensland bushfires be made public.

"All people making a submission were warned that their submission could be published and that requests for confidentiality may not be able to be upheld,” said Mr Millar.

"As far as the private submissions go, most people would be delighted to have their submissions available for public reading, they want an improved preparation regime that prevents such a tinderbox occurring again.”

He said people ultimately wanted the best possible plan for next fire season.

"As for the responses by public and State Government agencies, in the end they are paid for by the Queensland taxpayer and they should be tabled in parliament, too,” he said.

"What I most fear is that this will be another Palaszczuk government cover-up which is never released or where only a cherry-picked summary is released. We won't even know how many submissions were received, let alone what they said.”

Mr Millar said we need to know both what has been examined and what has been recommended or we would have nothing to measure improvement against and nothing by which we can see failures.

With only a couple of days left to lodge submissions for the review into, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said So far, more than 40 public, State and private responses have been received by the .

He encouraged as many people as possible who were affected by, and involved with, the fires had a say in the review before the deadline on Thursday.

"Public safety is at the heart of this review so IGEM needs as many views, opinions and perspectives from the fire events as possible,” Mr Crawford said.

Submissions can be made via email by visiting www.igem.qld.gov.au. until the close of business on February 28, 2019.

A submission should contain facts, research, arguments and recommendations relating to the Review.