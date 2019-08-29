LNP fear Rookwood's water storage capacity could be cut

CONCERNED that the water capacity for a redesigned Rookwood Weir would be reduced, the state LNP is speaking out.

It was revealed at the start of August the soaring cost of concrete had forced the Queensland government to call on project proponent Sunwater to redesign the long-awaited water infrastructure to bring it back within its $352 million budget.

Opposition natural resources spokesman Dale Last said he was worried a redesign would lead to the weir's capacity being scaled back, increasing irrigation costs and creating fewer jobs.

The Queensland Government maintains the project is pushing ahead on time and within budget.

Mr Last said he was certain Labor was planning to water down the weir and farmers who needed the water were getting "excuse after excuse”.

Shadow Minister for Agriculture Dale Last worries that a reduced capacity Rookwood Weir might be constructed after a redesign process. Bianca Hrovat

"This project is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Central Queensland and we cannot afford to let the Palaszczuk Government blow it,” Mr Last said.

"The capacity of Rookwood Weir cannot be cut to bail Labor out of trouble.

"Getting rid of the gates will potentially push up the cost of water for irrigation and now we're looking at having less water available for growers. The reality is that less water will mean less jobs for Central Queensland.”

MAP: Project overview for construction of Rookwood Weir. Contributed

Mr Last urged the Queensland Government to come clean on its plan for the weir and to reveal Sunwater's project costs.

"This project is two years behind schedule and we haven't seen a single shovel in the ground,” he said.

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said the LNP's negativity was very disappointing.

INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke visited the Fitzroy Riverbank earlier this month to provide an update on the progress of Rookwood Weir. Leighton Smith

"I was in Rockhampton just three weeks ago to double-down on the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to this project, despite Canberra's refusal to provide any further (financial) support,” Dr Lynham said.

"I can assure the people of central Queensland that the Palaszczuk Government will deliver Central Queensland the water infrastructure and jobs it needs, to the current timetable and current budget of $352 million.

"I am advised that officials are close to completing negotiations for the final partnership agreement, which I will sign and provide to the Commonwealth to co-sign.”

Dr Lynham said his government was continuing to progress the project which represented a significant opportunity for economic development in the region, delivering more water for central Queensland, increased water security for Rockhampton, Livingstone, and Gladstone, and an estimated 100 construction jobs.

"The first on-ground works for the project are the $6.5 million Thirsty Creek Road upgrade to be undertaken by Rockhampton Regional Council, starting in October,” he said. "Sunwater will be seeking expressions of interest in a few weeks to select a major contractor by mid next year. Final design will determine the exact capacity of the weir and the mix of high-priority water for industry and medium-priority water for agricultural development.”

He said Sunwater staff had spent months talking to potential water users and landholders, determining water demand and charges.

"The final price of the water will be determined through a market engagement process as the project progresses.”