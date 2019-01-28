LNP fear the end for an emerging local industry is near

LIVE exports are back on the agenda as three local LNP representatives go into bat for an emerging industry.

Last Friday, Senator Matt Canavan, Flynn MP Kevin O'Dowd and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry banded together to defend the emerging live exporting industry out of Port Alma.

They hit out at Labor leader, Bill Shorten's aims to ban live exports following footage in 2017 of multiple sheep reportedly dying during a voyage to the Middle-East.

The footage has since been brought under investigation by Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, as allegations emerged that the footage was fabricated by a whistle blower.

Senator Canavan said a live exports ban would have serious flow on effects through the local cattle industry and accused federal Labor of cosying up to The Greens.

"Labor's shameful proposal to ban live sheep exports will outrage our major trading partners, the very same markets that buy Queensland cattle,” he said.

"The Greens and other cross-benchers have made it crystal clear they will pressure Labor to ban live cattle exports too.”

Mr O'Dowd expressed concern regarding the future of new facilities and jobs at Port Alma, which had recently begun transporting live cattle.

"Only a few weeks ago, the first live cattle export ship left Port Alma, something I have campaigned for constantly since I was elected,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"This is a brand new industry that I have fought hard to establish, because of the clear benefits it brings to our region.”

"This industry is creating real local jobs in CQ and providing a direct link between the beef capital and growing Asian markets.”