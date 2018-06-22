‘$140b on the national credit card’

Bill Shorten was accompanied by Longman candidate Susan Lamb to inspect the first stages of the University of the Sunshine Coast at Petrie, due to open in 2020. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England Sunshine Coast University Hospital — Project Overview

OPPOSITION Leader Bill Shorten has labelled the Turnbull Government's $144 billion tax cuts that kick-in in seven years time "a political joke" while visiting Brisbane's north on Friday.

Mr Shorten was accompanied by Longman candidate Susan Lamb to inspect the first stages of the University of the Sunshine Coast at Petrie, due to open in 2020.

The Labor leader announced $50m for a 'super laboratory' at USC and $70m for extra university places.

The Moreton Bay region north of Brisbane has the worst university attendance rate of any region the same size in Australia.

Mr Shorten said he believes Labor has the best candidate running in Longman.

Bill Shorten was accompanied by Longman candidate Susan Lamb to inspect the first stages of the University of the Sunshine Coast at Petrie, due to open in 2020. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

"I think we have the best policies for the people in Longman," he said.

"Susan's got her feet on the ground here. She has worked so hard for today's announcement it's breathtaking.

"You want someone who's got an aspiration for kids, working class kids in Longman. Not an aspiration to give millionaires a tax cut."

"It's a tough battle, but we've got the best candidate with the best policies, so we're very competitive."

Mr Shorten said it's very hard to tell the One Nation party from the LNP.

"Labor values, the aspiration to see kids being able to go to university, the government values the aspiration to give tax cuts to surgeons and to barristers and to bankers. It's all about priorities."

Mr Shorten said the Prime Minister cannot predict the economic circumstances that Australia will be in seven years time.

"Fundamentally these tax cuts in seven years time are a massive political joke," he said.

Mr Shorten said it was "long overdue" for Mr Turnbull to front up and say whether he can guarantee he can predict what the Australian economy will look like in seven years.

"This government has locked us in to $140b on the national credit card," he said.

"This government will say anything in order to get through the next election.

"The problem is that they can't guarantee the promises that they're making."

Mr Shorten also addressed One Nation leader Pauline Hanson's statement to call for a better GST deal for WA.

"Pauline Hanson I understood is the senator for Queensland, but now she looks like she wants to be the senator for Western Australia.

"The reality is the people who are just promising that you could rob one state and give it to another state do no one any favours.

"The best way to make sure that states get their fair share is to properly manage the budget.

"At the end of the day what Australians want to know is what's going to happen in the near future - can we properly fund our schools, can we properly fund our hospitals.

"They certainly don't want to see Queensland suffering a hit in terms of its revenue just so senator Hanson can chase a few votes in Western Australia."