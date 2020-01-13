LNP Leader defends ‘mean’ comments about Palaszczuk

OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington has brushed off criticism of an interview she gave in which she labelled the Premier as "Princess Palaszczuk" and criticised her fashion choices.

In her first press conference since The Sunday Mail piece, Ms Frecklington was asked whether she regretted anything she had said, in particular her princess reference.

"Many people have referred to the Premier as vice regal," she said. "And I think given we have a premier that is clearly out of touch, a premier that goes missing when serious issues are around … when the going gets tough, the premier does seem to go missing."

But Ms Frecklington said anyone who knew her would know she wasn't particularly interested in what people wore.

"To give it some context, this was a long-form interview, an interview that took over an hour and a half, it was actually about my plans for Queensland," she said.

"That's actually what people are interested in.

Deb Frecklington said friends and associates knew she wasn’t interested in what people wore. Picture: Mark Cranitch

"In relation to clothes, I was answering a direct question that was put to me around the comparisons that are supposed made between appearances between the Premier and myself, so I was answering a direct question about that."

The story created a social media backlash, in which people, including Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and federal Labor Leader Anthony Albanese, called the comments "mean".

In the wide-ranging interview, Ms Frecklington said she had "no choice" but to remain grounded because of her husband and three children.

"I can have a tough day but then I'll get a call from one of my kids and you've got to deal with whatever's going on in their lives," she said.

"She (the Premier), on the other hand, has had a complete makeover - all the makeup, the designer labels, it's too much when there are bigger issues to focus on."

Federal Labor MP Terri Butler noted Ms Palaszczuk had previously spoken about her four years of IVF and her battle with endometriosis.

In a Twitter post, liked by Liberal NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, she wrote: "Attacking her for not being a Mum is a low act & the LNP should know better."

Asked if she was surprised by the backlash today, Ms Frecklington said that was "up to commentators".