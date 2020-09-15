LNP makes $20M manufacturing pledge at Rocky plant

A worker at Dobinsons Spring and Suspension in Rockhampton.

CAPRICORNIA LNP candidates visited a Rockhampton manufacturing business today to promote a $20 million ‘Built in Queensland’ fund meant to prop up the state’s exports.

If voted to power, the LNP would have companies apply for grants and then match their spending on certain marketing activities, such as creating a website or going to trade shows – “anything that grows the market,” as Shadow Manufacturing Minister Andrew Powell put it.

Glen Dobinson, the second-generation owner of the 67-year-old Dobinsons Spring and Suspension manufacturing business, said it often cost between $30,000 and $40,000 to take products to international conventions.

“It’s a bit of a slog on a business, but it really helps our exports,” he said.

Any financial help, he said, would “certainly a great plus”.

Mr Dobinson imports steel from Korea, China, and South Australia, and exports coil springs and other products mainly to the United States and countries in Central America and the Middle East.

He has about 60 workers in Rockhampton and about 100 across the country.

He was looking to introduce more machinery into his production lines and hire people for jobs related to packing and sending wares overseas.

“We’ve got to be globally competitive,” Mr Dobinson said.

“We want to keep on growing and keeping people in Rockhampton employed.

“A country that exports is a strong country.”

LNP candidate for Rockhampton Tony Hopkins, LNP candidate for Mirani Tracie Newitt, Dobinsons Spring and Suspension owner Glen Dobinson, LNP candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot, and Shadow Manufacturing Minister Andrew Powell.

At the Dobinsons warehouse on Hollingsworth Street this morning were Mr Powell and the LNP candidates for Rockhampton, Keppel, and Mirani.

“Now more than ever,” Mr Powell said, “Queenslanders need to back Queensland made.

“We really need to start backing locally made products.”

He said details about how the promise would be paid for would be announced “in due course”, and that the government had “to pull out all stops” to provide jobs across multiple industries, including in renewables and agriculture.

Candidate for Rockhampton Tony Hopkins said manufacturing was “the way to the future”, and candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot said manufacturers would flourish in Rockhampton and Keppel, providing the LNP was elected in October.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows there were 234,800 unemployed people in Queensland as of July.

Manufacturing Minister Glenn Butcher said Mr Powell spoke “empty words”.

“All the LNP are offering up is a marketing campaign that will actually take money out of Queensland manufacturing businesses,” he said.

“Forget providing real support and investing in real outcomes for business: the LNP wants to give $20 million to advertising companies.

“We’re [the Labor Party] directly supporting Queensland manufacturers through our $46 million Made in Queensland program, $30 million Regional Manufacturing Hubs program and $50 million Essential Goods and Supply Chain Program.”