LNP man to steer Rocky sports body back from financial doldrums

RUGBY union in Capricornia is set to return to a self-governing model after the sport was rocked by revelations of insolvency in 2015.

LNP political hopeful Douglas Rodgers will chair Rugby Capricornia Ltd which will soon be incorporated with Rick Palmer, Peter Kurtz, Matthew Littleton, James Nasser and Mark Brown as foundation directors.

The game has been managed by the QRU from Brisbane, utilising a local committee, after the Central Queensland Rugby Union was placed into voluntary administration in September 2015.

It was revealed at the time that the CQRU was in dire financial trouble.

Accountant and former CQRU president Ian Coombe has since been charged with one count of fraud with a circumstance of aggravation over $300,000. Mr Coombe denies the allegation and the case will be heard on August 21.

Rodgers today said despite the turmoil of the past few years, there was a great hunger to return to a self-governing, sub-union model.

And he is confident that, despite the setbacks over the last couple of years, there was the potential to return Capricornia to one of the country's great breeding grounds for rugby talent.

"A lot of people are aware of what happened with the CQRU and we have no interest in that happening again,” Rodgers said.

"It's been a tough couple of years for rugby with a lack of direction being felt quite acutely across the region however we are working to turn this around.

"As a foundation board, we are determined to deliver the strong governance grounding that will see our region never return to where we have been.

"That's about more than words on paper too, it's about developing relationships amongst the clubs and the broader community to ensure we as a board are held to account.”

Rodgers, who works as a media adviser to Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd, was in March announced as the LNP's candidate for Rockhampton.

He has played rugby since he was a kid at boarding school and has maintained his involvement in the game as a player and a coach.

He said Rugby Capricornia was working towards a handover date between the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

"We've got some good people here and we have a lot of community support that possibly wasn't there before,” he said.

"We are looking at what we had in the old system - what worked and what didn't, what was good and what wasn't - and manipulating that with a view to the future.

"As a board, we've met several times already and we will meet again this weekend to identify what has to happen in the next few months.”

Rodgers acknowledged the work of the local clubs that had played a vital role in keeping the game moving over the past two years.

"What this whole thing has done is given the rugby community a bit of a shake-up and made everyone realise that we can't rely on just a handful of people.

"This is not about the six people on the board; it's about everyone from junior coaches to club presidents to referees being involved.

"Everyone's got a role to play.”