LNP members attack Labor’s Rookwood record

CENTRAL Queensland LNP candidates and Shadow Agricultural Minister Tony Perrett visited Gracemere today to call on the Labor Government to deliver Rookwood Weir.

“Labor’s promised funding for a new weir in Central Queensland is delayed in the latest Treasury capital program – despite Annastacia Palaszczuk publicly spruiking the project,” Mr Perrett said.

“Labor needs to explain what happened to Rookwood Weir’s missing $92m.

“Labor has refused to confirm that the weir will be the full 76,000 ML as promised, not the downsized 50,000 ML – a 34 per cent reduction.”

Mr Perrett said the time to complete Rookwood had “blown out” until 2024.

LNP Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot said: “Labor has not built a dam in the regions for 15 years – they need to admit they never will.”

LNP candidate for Rockhampton Tony Hopkins said that in contrast to Labor, an LNP Government would build the New Bradfield Scheme and other dam projects.

He said Labor wanted to “keep their dodgy figures on Rookwood Weir under wraps”.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham for comment.