LNP members fight to leave Australia Day date as it is

BILL Korte is one of many Central Queenslanders gearing up to celebrate one of the biggest days of the year - Australia Day.

Mr Korte, who is operations manager at Korte's Resort, is hosting a pool party on January 26, to celebrate everything it means to be an Aussie.

"Every year, Australians get together at barbeques, pool parties, concerts and festivals to celebrate our national day,” Mr Korte said.

"I'm proud to celebrate Australia Day on January 26, because it marks the arrival of the First Fleet and the foundations of modern Australia.

"It's important to both reflect on our nation's history, acknowledge what we can do better and celebrate what makes Australia so great.”

Responding to calls from The Greens and some Labor politicians to scrap Australia Day as we know it, Mr Korte said he doesn't see why it should be changed.

"To be honest it could be any day, we are proud to be Australians and January 26 is a good standpoint of where it has always been,” he said.

"I don't see why it should be changed, there is no need for it.

"It's perfect where it is, lets celebrate it, enjoy the sun, the water, have a few cold drinks and enjoy being Australian.”

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said calls to change Australia Day were absurd and she would do everything in her power to keep it.

"Australia Day is a day where we should unite as a nation and celebrate how lucky we are, given that we live in one of the best countries in the world,” Ms Landry said.

"I'm sick and tired of people, with nothing better to do, trying to change our country.

"There is a petition out and I think people need to get on board and really participate in this because it is about our beautiful nation. Let's keep the date on January 26.”

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan said the campaign led by inner-city activists didn't represent mainstream values.

"Recent polling has shown more than 70 per cent of Australians support keeping Australia Day on January 26,” Senator Canavan said.

"Despite this, some inner-city elites are using our national day for political point scoring. That's why I'm urging Central Queenslanders to have their voice heard and back our campaign to keep Australia Day as it is, by signing our petition.”

To sign the petition to keep Australia Day on January 26 go to www.KeepTheDate.org.au

ALP candidate for Capricornia, Russell Robertson did not respond with his position by deadline last night.