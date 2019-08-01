LNP members pour cold water on MP's dreams of nuclear power

NUCLEAR OUTLAWED: Nuclear power plants like this one in Tihange, Belgium, won't appear in Australia while a law remains in place forbidding them.

MEMBERS of the LNP have poured cold water on Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd's call to add nuclear generated power to Australia's energy mix.

Mr O'Dowd sparked controversy in federal parliament on Monday by asserting nuclear power plants were "by far the best and safest way” to make reliable electricity, before saying his electorate would accept one being set up locally.

Mr O'Dowd, Queensland Nationals MP Keith Pitt and LNP Senator James McGrath are pushing for a nuclear power inquiry and to lift the 1998 ban on nuclear power in an attempt to reduce power prices.

READ: 'Not a problem': O'Dowd says build nuclear plant in Flynn

Production of nuclear energy in Australia has been banned since 1998 by the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Act, as well as the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.

When asked whether she shared Mr O'Dowd's view, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said there were no plans to build a nuclear power station in CQ.

"There have been conversations between my some of my colleagues regarding the possibility of a study into nuclear energy as part of an energy mix,” she said.

"However, there is a moratorium on nuclear power generation in Australia. The Government has no plans to change that”.

The Minister for Northern Australia, Matt Canavan, echoed Ms Landry's words on having no plans to change the nuclear power moratorium.

"What we are seeing is typical Labor scaremongering on an issue that deserves to be discussed in a mature and reasoned way,” he said.

The Queensland Government's Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning, Cameron Dick, called on the state LNP to rule out building a nuclear power station.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said the state LNP did not support a nuclear power station in Queensland.

"This is a desperate scare campaign to draw attention away from the integrity scandal engulfing the Palaszczuk Government,” Ms Frecklington said.

Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander responded, saying, the state LNP had "ruled out any investment in any nuclear power station”.

"It will not happen in Queensland under an LNP government,” he said. "We think there should be a reasonable transition and a good mix between coal-based power and also renewable energy.”