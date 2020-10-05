LNP members want Connors River Dam project back on table

QUEENSLAND Liberal National Party Senator Matthew Canavan and LNP candidate for Mirani Tracie Newitt today urged the State Labor Government to build the Connors River Dam.

The $1.3 billion project was stopped in 2012 when the LNP held sway in Queensland Parliament.

The 373,662-megalitre dam would provide “water security for the future”, Ms Newitt said.

The State LNP has not actually promised to build the dam if voted into power this month, but Ms Newitt said since the project was already “shovel-ready”, she would try to get the work happening if she were to dethrone incumbent Mirani MP Stephen Andrew.

“There’s a great area of cropping that could grow multiple sorts of crops,” Ms Newitt said.

“We have a growing population and we have opportunities.”

Plans for the dam and a pipeline to mines near Moranbah were in an advanced stage in 2012, but the project faltered.

Mr Canavan said “despite having all of the State and Federal government approvals completed almost a decade ago, the project was shelved when there was a downturn in the coal industry in 2012.

“Now in the post-coronavirus environment we can’t afford to let such an important

project remain idle,” he said.

Member for Mirani Stephen Andrew. Picture: Daryl Wright

Mr Andrew said he thought Rookwood Weir should be finished before thinking about Connors River.

He said the LNP should “do their homework”, given that it was the Newman government that halted the enterprise to begin with.

“Let’s just do one at a time,” Mr Andrew said.

“A lot of things depend on business studies and the actual market. Let’s see what the actual economy’s doing around the place to make informed decisions about what’s going on instead of just touting figures.

“I’m just over cheap political stunts. Stop trying to win elections by making all these big promises and start putting something tangible on the table.”

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham. Picture: Stewart McLean

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said the LNP was “trying to run away from their appalling record on water infrastructure”.

“The LNP promised to build 100 dams in Queensland,” he said. “They built none.

“Instead, the LNP Government in which Deb Frecklington was Assistant Treasurer canned the Connors River Dam.

“Is this $1.3 billion another unfunded project that the LNP is going to fund by making more cuts?”