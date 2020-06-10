LNP names candidate to contest the seat of Rockhampton

CHALLENGER REVEALED: Rockhampton businessman Tony Hopkins has been named as the LNP's candidate to contest the seat of Rockhampton in the upcoming state election.

PROMINENT Rockhampton businessman Tony Hopkins has secured the backing of the LNP to contest the seat of Rockhampton in the upcoming State Election.

Eager to improve upon the LNP’s 2017 election result where they finished fourth in the seat,

A founder of successful Rockhampton business Hopkins Brothers, Mr Hopkins’ business supplies quarry products, transport and construction services across Central Queensland and beyond.

Feeling like this region had been held back for too long, Mr Hopkins believed the time was right to step up.

Hopkins Brothers' Tony Hopkins.

“This community has so much potential, but it has been wasted because Labor is anti-regions, anti-resources and anti-jobs,” he said.

“Labor don’t even have a Budget, yet alone a plan for Queensland.

“We need to get Central Queensland working again and only the LNP has a plan to do it.”

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington welcomed the preselection of Mr Hopkins, whose business acumen would complement the LNP’s plan to strengthen the economy and create more local jobs in Central Queensland.

“Tony loves his community and he knows how to get Rockhampton working again,” Ms Frecklington said.

She said both the LNP and Mr Hopkins understood Rocky’s heavy reliance on agriculture and resources which had taken a hit with 8,000 people out of work in this region before the coronavirus crisis began.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Senator Matthew Canavan are confident Tony Hopkins will get CQ moving on employment.

“The LNP’s plan will create new jobs in Central Queenland by backing the resources sector and providing water security through the Rookwood Weir,” she said.

“Only the LNP will deliver the dams and water that regions like Central Queensland need.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said Mr Hopkins had been a long-time resident of Rockhampton and a business owner for over 30 years.

She acknowledged his involvement in a number of community organisations and his advocacy for the transport sector.

“He’s fought hard for the trucking industry, both locally and nationally,” Ms Landry said.

“We need a change in Rockhampton. Labor just isn’t working for central Queensland and they’ve taken this seat for granted for over 100 years.

“We need someone who’s a man of action and that’s why I’m supporting Tony Hopkins.”

Tony Hopkins (left), pictured here with Desley Rial, David Reddiex and Rockhampton Mens Shed’s Jim Lawler, donated his time and resources to help establish the new Mens Shed at CQUniversity.

Queensland Senator Matthew Canavan said Mr Hopkins’s track record of creating jobs in his own business would continue for the people of Rockhampton.

“We need a member for Rockhampton who’s going to get Queensland working again, and Tony has been getting his people working, getting jobs going in Central Queensland and he’ll be able to expand that if he’s elected as the member for Rockhampton,” Senator Canavan said.

“I think it’s fantastic to have someone like him putting his hand up – because we all know how much opportunity there is in central Queensland.

“We just need to have members with the guts and determination to fight for our region. Tony has the fight in him to take up the issues important to Rockhampton.”