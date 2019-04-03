LNP not happy with Labor climate policy

SPEAKING OUT: The three Nationals members standing behind Minister for Resources Matt Canavan Flynn - MP Ken O'Dowd (left), Dawson MP George Christensen and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry - are challenging the federal government to step up on energy policy to reduce power prices.

FEDERAL Labor's Climate Action Plan, released on Monday has drawn some negative attention in CQ.

The policy included emission reduction targets, increased focus on renewables and even a national electric vehicle target of 50 per cent new car sales by 2030.

It would seem the introduction of electric car sales targets was enough to put Capricornia MP Michelle Landry off the policy.

"It is fine to want people to drive electric cars, the technology is quite exciting, but Central Queenslanders need to have a fair crack at choosing the vehicle that best suits them,” she said.

"We here in CQ cover greater distances, in bigger cars (4wds), on lower quality roads, with more expensive fuels, than our city cousins.

"It simply isn't fair to expect half of the nation's vehicles to be electric by 2030.

"Further compounding this will be the devastating effect Labor's policy will have on our biggest employment industry of coal mining.

"One in three Central Queenslanders rely on mining for their job.”

Minister for Resources, Senator Matt Canavan went the whole hog saying the policy was "Rudd's carbon tax 2.0”.

"Labor's new carbon tax is bad news for regional Australians,” he said.

"Whatever they call it,'cap-and-trade' or 'emissions trading scheme' they all spell one thing. T-A-X.

"All these policies have the intent of making driving more expensive, producing power and making farming more expensive which means the cost of food, transport and power are all set to go up.”

Labor has denied the policy was the equivalent to a carbon tax and stated it was formulated around existing coalition policy.

The policy break-down on the official website for the policy reads as follows:

"Labor will reduce pollution by big polluters over the decade by extending the existing pollution cap implemented by Malcolm Turnbull - the safeguard mechanism.”