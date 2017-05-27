LNP on the attack over rising CQ unemployment

JOB CRISIS: LNP Shadow Treasurer MP Scott Emerson says not enough is being done for unemployment.

THE Queensland Opposition have pounced on the latest jobless figures, turning up the heat on Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne.

According to the latest statistics quoted by the LNP, there were over 400 jobs lost overall in April in the Fitzroy area taking the unemployment rate up to 6.9%.

Despite a drop in the participation rate, there has been a 0.9% rise in unemployment since the start of the year with 1,700 jobs lost since Labor won in 2015, the LNP said.

LNP Shadow Treasurer Scott Emerson said Queensland should be leading the nation in job creation and security but instead was coming "dead last".

"Since the beginning of the year more than 3,000 jobs have been lost in Fitzroy region and the unemployment rate has jumped up by almost 1%," Mr Emerson said.

The opposition also highlighted the bleak situation for youth unemployment in the Fitzroy region which has risen by 1.6% to 12.5% in the past year.

Mr Emerson said young Queenslanders were being left behind with youth jobs disappearing in 11 of 19 regions in the last year, more than any other state.

He accused Queensland Labor of being more preoccupied with infighting than fighting for more jobs

"This bitterly divided Palaszczuk Labor Government seems determined to sabotage the Adani project and steal any hope that young people may have of getting a job in the future," Mr Emerson said.

"Yet again this Labor premier and her ministers have shown they're more interested in fighting for their own jobs instead of jobs for North Queenslanders.

Mr Emerson said the LNP had a plan to get young Queenslanders working.

"Our plan includes a $5,000 Queensland Apprenticeship incentive for small business; $500 Tools for Tradies vouchers; a $4,000 Job Start Incentive; together with discounts on Work Cover premiums for small business."

"Only the LNP can restore business confidence and get investment flowing to create jobs."