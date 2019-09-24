Plan to crack down on dog-baiters after Mackay deaths

IF she ran Queensland, Deb Frecklington would come down hard on dog-baiters.

The opposition leader has reiterated her plan to crack down on the practice and put those caught in the doghouse, following the death of two Mackay dogs at the weekend.

Queensland Police are investigating after two dogs were found dead at Glenella after threatening letters complaining about the dogs barking were delivered to the home.

Mrs Frecklinton said a legal "loophole" meant dog-baiters faced a maximum one year imprisonment or a maximum fine of $40,035.

A statement from her office said this did not align will animal cruelty offences which could land perpetrators behind bars for three years facing fines of more than $260,000

"The penalties for dog baiting should be the same as penalties for animal cruelty," Ms Frecklington said.

"Poisoning a pet is evil and those responsible deserve a harsh penalty.

Ms Frecklington claimed only her party would crack down on this behaviour and send a strong message to future perpetrators.

A statement from Queensland Police said the bodies of Jack Russell terriers Jackie and Lucky had been seized so autopsies could be conducted.

Beloved pets Jackie and Lucky died at the weekend after a suspected baiting incident. Threatening letters about their barking were delivered to their owner before they died.

Police said between 5pm and 8.40pm on September 21, the residents of a Glenella home returned home to find Jackie in an agitated state.

Within 15 minutes the she had died.

Lucky was found dead in the yard the next day.

Police investigations will continue with the help of the RSPCA.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Quote this reference number: QP1901847823