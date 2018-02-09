LNP pleased to see action from QLD government on Rookwood

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and Senator Matt Canavan have fought hard to see the Rookwood Weir project realised.

AFTER clearing another significant hurdle today, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Senator Matt Canavan welcomed the news Rookwood Weir was closer than ever to realisation.

Ms Landry welcomed a statement this morning from the Queensland Premier foreshadowing a commitment to half-fund construction of Rockwood Weir, her "pet project”.

"It is a refreshing moment to see the Queensland Government finally come to the party, just 625 days after I secured $130 million federal funding for the project,” Ms Landry said in statement.

"This has been my number one project for CQ since I got elected in 2013.

"I have fought tooth-and-nail to get the $130 million currently on the table and, since finally receiving the business case, I have been lobbying the relevant ministers for an increase to this funding.”

Ms Landry said this project was bigger than politics; it was about delivering economic opportunity to Central Queenslanders, with over 2,100 ongoing jobs and $1 billion economic boost forecast and Rookwood provided just that.

"I am certainly pleased to see the State Government on board and I can't wait to see physical progress at the site,” she said.

Ms Landry also welcomed ALP federal leader Bill Shorten's "reluctant engagement” with the project.

"It doesn't matter how late you get there, the important thing is that under intense leadership pressure from his infrastructure spokesman, Mr Shorten has finally worked out where Central Queensland is,” she said.

"Perhaps by supporting the idea of delivering jobs through infrastructure like Rookwood Weir, Mr Shorten can realign his support for job-creating infrastructure in the Galilee Basin.”

Ms Landry was very confident the project would clear the final due-process bureaucratic hurdles, providing the necessary economic scrutiny to approve funding.

Minister for Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan said it was great that Labor has finally caught up with his government on Rookwood Weir.

"I'm glad the Queensland Government has finally agreed to fund their share of the project,” Senator Canavan said.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk has had more than 600 days to consider the proposal since we first put our money on the table.

"There's been too much argy-bargy from Labor on this. We want to build the weir and get more jobs for Central Queensland.”

Senator Canavan said the Federal Government had more than $2.5 billion to spend on water and dams.

"We know that water means jobs and investment,” he said.

"We're now going through the business case that took Labor more than 600 days to write to see if we can finally get Rookwood Weir going.”

The Morning Bulletin understands the Rookwood project was now a fait accompli and it was simply a matter of rubber stamping from this point onwards.

However, it could be weeks yet before the federal government sends off the official funding paperwork to the Queensland Government to take to their cabinet to obtain a final approval.