LNP pledges to reduce regional power bills

POWER bills up to $300 less are on the list of Queensland election promises from the Liberal National Party.

LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander visited region today to detail the LNP’s plan to kill Ergon’s monopoly in the regions.

If elected in October, the LNP plans to invest another $150 million on top of the $500m uniform tariff policy.

This plan would see Ergon served with a community service obligation to reduce the cost of regional distribution- allowing private retailers into the regional market.

“Consumers in areas such as Yeppoon, Gladstone and Rockhampton have been taken for a ride by Ergon and the Labor Government for too long,” Mr Mander said.

“People in Brisbane have the luxury of choosing from 27 energy retailers offering discounts, but the same can’t be said in regional Queensland.”

According to Mr Mander, under an LNP Government, consumers could expect to receive $300 off their average electricity bill each year.

“The LNP’s economic plan will cut electricity bills and get Queenslanders working again,” he said.

“With 174,000 Queenslanders losing their jobs in the last three months, economic security for families has never been more important.”

Keppel LNP candidate Adrian De Groot said many Keppel residents were doing it tough even before coronavirus hit, due to rising cost of living pressures.