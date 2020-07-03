LNP promises ‘fair dinkum’ go for small businesses

Tim Mander speaks with Easy Haul’s Dick Easey surrounding the hardships his small business has reportedly faced under Labour’s leadership.

Tim Mander speaks with Easy Haul’s Dick Easey surrounding the hardships his small business has reportedly faced under Labour’s leadership.

A CENTRAL Queensland transport operator says small businesses stand to benefit from October’s state election should LNP win under a new plan announced today.

Visiting Rockhampton, LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander along with LNP Candidate for Rockhampton Tony Hopkins revealed the opposition would guarantee the suspension of new taxes.

Mr Mander claimed Labor’s previous introduction or increase of nine new taxes over the past five years had historically crippled many small businesses across the region and state.

“The Palaszczuk Labor Government has treated small businesses with contempt during the coronavirus pandemic and Queensland can’t afford another four years of Labor.”

“Leading into the COVID-19 crisis, Queensland had the highest number of unemployment rates, bankruptcy, the lowest level of business confidence and highest debt levels.”

LNP Candidate for Rockhampton Tony Hopkins, LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander, LNP Candidate for Keppel Adrian De Groot and owner of Easy Haul, Dick Easey.

In addition to halted taxes, Mr Mander further revealed intentions to cut red tape by 20 per cent and prioritise procurement to support small businesses and local job markets.

“Between September 2017 and January 2020 Labor awarded $1.2 billion worth of contracts to businesses with a registered main business location outside Queensland.”

The LNP said it will instead look to further prioritise procurement by ensuring small entities receive priority consideration for contracts under $250,000.

“We’ll have a policy to make sure that small businesses get a fair dinkum go when it comes to securing local work,” Mr Mander said.

Under the leadership of a Deb Frecklington LNP government, smaller businesses stand to benefit from the cessation of new taxes.

Tony Hopkins also weighed in, noting an estimated 446,000 small businesses and sole traders across Queensland had faced challenges due to Labour’s tax policy.

“Introducing new tax is taking the profitability out and we have the highest rates of defaults and bankruptcy in the country,” he said.

“If we want to get business in Queensland operating again, we have to give small businesses a fair go.”

Small business owner Dick Easey of Easy Haul welcomed news of the potential cessation, saying the introduction of new taxes made it difficult for both he and others to grow their businesses.

“Payroll taxes is one of the things. There’s no incentive there for small businesses to try and grow and employ more people, especially in their local area.”

“That’s one of the taxes we’d like to see to be looked at or abolished. It just seems to be a growing number of taxes on small businesses – or on any size business really.”

Today’s promises are one of many announced by LNP this month as the party gears up its campaign in the lead up to October’s election.