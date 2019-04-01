LNP promises millions to upgrade Yeppoon Rd after fatality

LNP has promised $64 million to upgrade the Yeppoon to Rockhampton road after a fatality last week.

EXCLUSIVE: THE Federal Government has bolstered its recently announced Roads of Significant Importance initiative by dedicating an extra $64million for an upgrade to the Rockhampton to Yeppoon Road following a tragic fatal crash last week.

LNP's Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry yesterday said she had lobbied Deputy Prme Minister Michael McCormick for the funding last week, saying urgent action was needed on the road where 20 people have been killed in the past 20 years.

"I do believe we have to do some serious upgrades to that intersection, sooner rather than later,” she said.

"It is getting busier all the time and I think now the time has come for us to move forward on it and get this done.”

The LNP commitment locks in the much-needed improvement for the stretch on the back of Labor's long-standing commitment to upgrade the busy road in three stages.

Yellow paint on the intersection betwwen Artillery Road and the turnoff to Cawarral mark where police carried out skid tests after the crash Jann Houley

While there were no finer details on the upgrade from the LNP, Ms Landry said she wanted to focus on the intersection that was the scene of last week's fatal crash.

"Most of it does come down to Main Roads,” she said.

"They have the engineers who come and and work out where the danger spots are, where the accidents have been and where the black spots are on that road.

"I believe there should be more double lanes along that section of road, but those danger spots are what we really need to address immediately.”

Labor's plan for the upgrade would see it take place in three stages.

The first stage, which Labor has promised $47million towards, would focus on creating a dual carriageway between Ironpot and Limestone.

TRAGEDY: Flowers left at the intersection of Artillery Rd, Dairy Inn Rd and Yeppoon Rd. Allan Reinikka ROK280319aflowers

It is in this section of the road where many of the 20 lives have been lost, including a nine-year-old girl last weekend.

The road carries 12,000 vehicles every day, including 1200 heavy vehicles along the 40km stretch of road.

Labor candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson said it was disappointing that LNP announced the upgrade funding off the back of such a tragedy considering Labor had committed $97million to upgrade the road in 2016.

"It is a three-stage project, so stage one is from Ironpot to Limestone and the idea is to get dual roads to Yeppoon so we can separate the traffic and we don't have that merge problem,” he said.

"It's a little bit disappointing that the LNP are a bit late to the party.

"On top of that it is disappointing to see that it just seems like it is a reaction to that terrible accident last week.”

Announced as part of the new Roads of Significant Importance (ROSI) initiative, which has already promised $190million for the Yeppoon to Mount Isa road, the extra $64million for the Yeppoon Rd upgrade will see the Federal Government put $254million into the Roads of Significant Importance initiative.

GETTING ATTENTION: Glenda Mather at the intersection of Artillery Rd, Dairy Inn Rd and Yeppoon Rd. Allan Reinikka ROK280319ayeppoon

Responding to questions as to why it has taken the Federal Government so long to secure this funding, Ms Landry said the road being state owned made the process longer.

"We have put enormous money into other road projects, like Yeppen and the Rockhampton to Mackay road,” she said.

"That road (Rocky to Yeppoon) is actually governed by the state, so I needed to talk to my superiors about making an allowance so that we could get funding for that road.

"The Queensland State Government has continued to neglect that road, so I think it is important that the Federal Government has stepped in now to provide this funding to make serious upgrades so it is safer for the amount of people that travel on it everyday.”

Mr Robertson, however said he couldn't see any reason to not prioritise the upgrade until now.

"They have been in for six years in real terms,” he said.

"As I said we committed to this last time and we didn't win government so we were unable to carry that out.”