LNP promises youth jobs board to curb state ‘dependency’

LNP ministers met in Rockhampton today to announce their plans to tackle youth unemployment.

At Rockhampton butcher Parkhurst Quality Meats this morning, Shadow Employment Minister Fiona Simpson talked about the LNP’s plan to increase job training.

“Queensland has the worst unemployment rate in the country, the highest number of long-term unemployed workers and the highest youth unemployment rate in Australia,” she said.

“We don’t want to see a generation of young people lost to a lifetime of unemployment queues and social welfare dependency.

“We are focused on helping them confidently find a career and training that is linked to jobs so they can live full lives and contribute to the rebuilding of the Queensland economy.”

Employment Minister Shannon Fentiman. Picture: John Gass

Ms Simpson said if put in power, the LNP would establish a Capricorn Region Jobs and Skills Board to help “drive the transformation of local training” to get people into work.

“This board will give employers, training and employee representatives a seat at the table with a direct link to the Minister to focus on getting people into jobs and training linked to jobs,” she said.

“It will assess local training shortages, as every region has different needs, and help drive the solutions with State Government support.”

LNP Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot said the youth unemployment rate had reached

crisis levels in regional Queensland.

“Labor’s glossy brochures can’t hide the fact that apprenticeship and traineeship

commencements and completions are in free fall,” he said.

Labor Employment Minister Shannon Fentiman said: “The LNP can’t be trusted when it comes to training and jobs.

“When they were in government they cut Skilling Queenslanders for Work and at the last election they tried to cut the Back to Work program.”