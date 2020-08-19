LNP promotes law and order plan ahead of election

LNP members gathered in Rockhampton today to spruik their law and order election package.

The party’s ‘Youth Crime Crackdown’ includes tougher laws, monitoring of youth offenders on bail, mandatory detention for third convictions, ‘payback farms’ throughout Queensland to teach self-discipline, the scrapping of bail houses, and the diversion of youth detention funds towards child health programs.

During the announcement, Shadow Police Minister Dan Purdie made declarations Labor later said were false.

“I was awfully disappointed last year to learn that this Labor government was cutting funding to Crime Stoppers from $250,000 a year to $50,000 a year,” Mr Purdie said.

“An LNP government will give Crime Stoppers $1.5 million over three years to help them restore those vital services.”

But Police Minister Mark Ryan replied that the State Government had in fact provided Crime Stoppers Queensland more than $3.4 million, “plus additional ongoing annual funding”.

He said the LNP was “trying to force an independent apolitical organisation, in this case, Crime Stoppers Queensland, to operate its own separate call centre.

“This is something Crime Stoppers Queensland has made clear they do not want to do,” he said.

Crime Stoppers call centres across the country are hosted by the police services within each call centre’s jurisdiction.

Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Carmen Jenkinson said: “The Crime Stoppers Queensland contact centre transitioned to new support arrangements in 2019, and we believe the current arrangement provides quality service to people wanting to contact Crime Stoppers.”

Mr Purdie also said up to 130,000 calls to Policelink, a telephone line for non-urgent reports, went unanswered every year.

“Sometimes people calling Policelink can be on hold for 45 minutes to an hour,” he said.

“What is on the other end of those calls? I can tell you from experience that sometimes those tip-offs can lead to some of the most baffling murder mysteries in our state being solved.”

Mr Ryan said that on the contrary, “every call to Policelink is answered”.

“In some instances, the caller, after listening to the introductory Policelink recorded message, opts to terminate the call and use one of the online options they are advised of, or where they decide calling triple-0 is the best option,” he said.

Shadow Attorney-General David Janetzki

Besides those Ministers’ factual disagreement, the others in attendance – Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot, Rockhampton candidate Tony Hopkins, Mirani candidate Tracie Newitt, and Shadow Attorney-General David Janetzki – spoke generally about what Mr Janetzki called “a crime problem” that ran “up and down Queensland”.

He said a “multifaceted response” was required, especially investing in community volunteers.

Dingo Roadhouse and Dingo Hotel owner Darren Bauman spoke at the meeting too, detailing the persistent break-ins and thefts at his businesses.

He said it had had a “phenomenal effect on the psychology of our staff”, with team members was having trouble sleeping in fear of losing their livelihood.