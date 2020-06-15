LNP releases Bradfield Scheme proposed plan

With Queensland’s October election nearing, this week LNP leader Deb Frecklington released new concept designs of the party’s New Bradfield Scheme.

“Now more than ever, we need to be backing visionary projects like the New Bradfield Scheme to build a stronger economy,” Ms Frecklington said.

“Queensland’s biggest-ever, drought-busting infrastructure project is big, bold and ambitious and if I am Premier I will deliver it.”

The New Bradfield Scheme dam would be the biggest in Australia with a storage ­capacity of at least 14,000 GL - 28 Sydney Harbours.

According to Ms ­Frecklington, the project would provide employment opportunities as well as water solutions for those in regional Queensland.

“It will deliver tens of thousands of new secure jobs, more water for farmers, enough hydro-electric power for 800,000 homes, and irrigate an area of Outback Queensland larger than Tasmania,” she said.

“The LNP’s economic plan is clear – we will invest in growth and supercharge the regions to get Queensland working again.

“Projects like the New Bradfield Scheme will be funded from the LNP’s Queensland Infrastructure Fund.”