Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LNP New Bradfield Scheme
LNP New Bradfield Scheme
Politics

LNP releases Bradfield Scheme proposed plan

Zara Gilbert
15th Jun 2020 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

With Queensland’s October election nearing, this week LNP leader Deb Frecklington released new concept designs of the party’s New Bradfield Scheme.

“Now more than ever, we need to be backing visionary projects like the New Bradfield Scheme to build a stronger economy,” Ms Frecklington said.

“Queensland’s biggest-ever, drought-busting infrastructure project is big, bold and ambitious and if I am Premier I will deliver it.”

The New Bradfield Scheme dam would be the biggest in Australia with a storage ­capacity of at least 14,000 GL - 28 Sydney Harbours.

According to Ms ­Frecklington, the project would provide employment opportunities as well as water solutions for those in regional Queensland.

“It will deliver tens of thousands of new secure jobs, more water for farmers, enough hydro-electric power for 800,000 homes, and irrigate an area of Outback Queensland larger than Tasmania,” she said.

“The LNP’s economic plan is clear – we will invest in growth and supercharge the regions to get Queensland working again.

“Projects like the New Bradfield Scheme will be funded from the LNP’s Queensland Infrastructure Fund.”

lnp state election 2020
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man injured after fall from ladder

        premium_icon Man injured after fall from ladder

        Breaking Paramedics are determining the extent of the man’s injuries.

        • 15th Jun 2020 5:08 PM
        ‘One of the hardest’: welcome change as restrictions ease

        premium_icon ‘One of the hardest’: welcome change as restrictions ease

        News Families provided opportunity to mourn loved ones properly.

        School’s parents threatened with fines, battle congestion

        premium_icon School’s parents threatened with fines, battle congestion

        News Council threatens to slap fines on parents picking their kids up.

        Yeppoon Railway Station’s new lease on life

        premium_icon Yeppoon Railway Station’s new lease on life

        News Yeppoon heritage listed railway station gets a new lease on life while plans for...