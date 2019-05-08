LNP releases patient walk-out figures before election time

CENTRAL Queensland hospitals have reportedly been the subject of 320 patient walk-outs at their emergency departments in March.

The LNP state opposition has released new figures for walk-outs across the state to take a swipe at the Palaszczuk government's health policies.

Queensland Health data for March showed 5841 patients statewide left emergency departments without treatment.

Health minister Steven Miles defended the system.

He said last month, Queensland's emergency physicians saw a total of 178, 573 presentations, which was an extra 18,056 people than the same time in 2018.

"Everyone who comes to an emergency department will be treated, but our clinicians always treat the sickest patients first,” he said. "Please know that if you're waiting in an ED to be seen for a minor ailment, it's probably because our hard-working emergency physicians are working hard to save someone's life.

"The number of the most urgent categories of patients, category one and two that left EDs before being treated, was less than one per cent.

"Less urgent triage category patients sometimes leave the ED before being treated, but the fact that we know they left without being treated means they have been seen and assigned a triage category.”