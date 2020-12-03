LNP responds to CQ budget boasts

SHADOW Treasurer and Deputy Opposition Leader David Janetzki responded today to the budget boasts of Central Queensland MPs.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga spoke earlier this week about the benefits of their party’s budget to Central Queensland.

But Mr Janetzski said the Labor Government was “all talk and no action”, having handed down a budget that “offers no long-term vision for the region”.

“Labor has cut more than $21 million from Rockhampton’s infrastructure budget, which is a shocking betrayal to local voters,” he said.

“7700 Central Queenslanders are currently in the unemployment queue and instead of borrowing to build, Labor is borrowing to keep the lights on.

“This budget is a broken promise by a treasurer who preached about borrowing $4 billion during the election campaign, but actually borrowed $28 billion.”

Mr Janetzki said he respected the result of the election and would work to prove that the LNP would be best to govern Central Queensland in 2024.

“The Great Keppel Island expansion has stalled under Labor for years, while Rockwood Weir has been delayed and downsized,” he said.

“You can’t trust Labor on building dams or creating jobs.

“For the next four years, the LNP will work tirelessly to convince Queenslanders that we are the only party with a responsible economic plan to bring about the change this state desperately needs.”

The LNP is expected to present its official budget reply some time this week.