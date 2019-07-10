LNP rolls out welcome mat for Adani protest

GREEN crusader Bob Brown has promised more and bigger Adani protests in a global campaign, as central Queenslanders say they've had a "gutful".

But the crusade has been welcomed by federal LNP ministers, who declared every time he visits the state "another mine gets started".

Fresh from a backlash to his anti-Adani convoy through central Queensland during the election, former Greens leader Bob Brown is looking to hire a new campaign organiser to target the mine.

Bob Brown addresses an anti-Adani rally during the election campaign.

The job will be based nearly 3000km away from the mine in Hobart and pay $67,000 plus super.

Mr Brown said the new position with his foundation would involve running several different environmental campaigns, but confirmed Stop Adani would be one of them.

"This campaign is only going to get bigger. Adani is going to remain a global focus," he said.

"The focus isn't just going to be on the mine in the Galilee Basin, it will be on the whole of the Adani empire's operations."

The LNP have attributed some of the swing towards them in central Queensland at last months election to the anti-Adani convoy, while shortly after the election the Palaszczuk Government issued a major approval from the mine fearing voter backlash.

Resources Minister and Queensland senator Matt Canavan said: "Every time Bob visits Queensland another mine gets started. He is welcome anytime."

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said he should focus on issues in Tasmania, not central Queensland.

Resources Minister Matt Canavan and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry near the Clermont protest against Bob Brown’s anti-Adani convoy in April

"Last time they came up here people drew together. Our businesses, our farmers and our miners all stood together as one. People up here have had a gutful of all of it," she said.

"People get worried about what they're (protesters) are going to do. People are worried if they will sabotage something. There's all that talk about harassing people at their workplaces if they work for Adani."

But Mr Brown said protests against the convoy were "tiny", while the Greens vote had also increased at the election.

He said there had been an increased interest and support for environmental groups since the Morrison Government's re-election.

"I can assure you that Adani is creating jobs - in the environmental movement," he said.

He said protesters he knew were peaceful and not harassing others.