LNP Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates in Rockhampton.
LNP Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates in Rockhampton.
LNP says Labor skating on thin ice over drug rehab centre

Maddelin McCosker
25th Sep 2018 4:41 PM
ROCKHAMPTON'S promised ice rehab and detox centre is this week at the heart of a war of words between the ALP and the LNP.

On the eve of the last state election, Labor announced its commitment to spend $9.5 million over three years on the construction of the facility.

So far according the LNP, no money has been spent on the election promise, going against Labor's plan to spend $1.5 million in 2017/18.

Now, the LNP is slamming Labor for not having purchased any land to begin the construction process, thus "breaking their election promise”.

Ros Bates, LNP's Shadow Minister for Health, was in Rockhampton on Tuesday and heavily criticised Labor, saying they are too focussed on renaming hospitals to "care about what is happening in Central Queensland.”

"We know that the government hasn't even purchased the land,” Ms Bates said.

"It just shows that Anastasia Palaszczuk and her Labor government are not serious about the ice epidemic.”

Keppel MP, Brittany Lauga hit back at the Shadow Minister's comments, saying Queensland Health and Rockhampton Regional Council were in negotiations to acquire the land needed for the build.

Keppel MP, Brittany Lauga, says planning is under way for Rockhampton's ice rehabilitation and detox centre.
Keppel MP, Brittany Lauga, says planning is under way for Rockhampton's ice rehabilitation and detox centre.

"None of the 17 sites that have been investigated to date have proved suitable,” Mrs Lauga said

"Approximately $40,000 has been used to support land investigations and development of concept designs, including models of care for the facility.”

One Rockhampton mother who knows how serious the scourge of the ice epidemic is, says politicians need to stop bickering and actually commit to their word.

Debbie Ware is calling on the LNP to deliver their ice rehab and detox centre in 2020, 12 months earlier than it was promised.
Debbie Ware is calling on the LNP to deliver their ice rehab and detox centre in 2020, 12 months earlier than it was promised.

After seeing first hand the horrors of ice, she started a local support group ICESUP Cap Coast.

"I don't want it to be a political football. It's people's lives” she said.

"Can we just get it moving a little faster because families are really desperate.”

