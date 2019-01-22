LNP seeks State Government to 2018 Gracemere bustfire

ALMOST two months have passed since bushfires caused the mass evacuation of Gracemere and now two Central Queensland LNP politicians are pushing for an independent inquiry.

A perceived lack of action from the State Government has prompted two local LNP members to ask Queensland Labor to launch an independent bushfire inquiry.

Senator Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry say there has been a lack of action from the State Government and want to see land clearing laws reconsidered.

They said rural Central Queensland residents' inability to clear land on their property helped fuel the blaze which saw Gracemere evacuated.

Senator Canavan reflected on the Gracemere evacuation, which he described as "an event that shocked the nation” and said something needed to be done to allow more land clearing and fuel reduction burning.

"It is right and proper that we look back on what happened and how we can make sure we do everything we can so it doesn't happen again,” Senator Canavan said.

"That is why the Federal Government has commissioned an independent inquiry into whether or not vegetation management laws are contributing to a greater fire risk in Central Queensland.

"I'm calling on people in our region to make your voice heard and get your submissions in by the end of the week.

"The law only allows clearing in certain corridors, around 10 metres from a fence,” he said.

"This is a fire that jumped the Bruce Highway, don't forget, a 10-metre fire-break isn't going to stop a fire of that nature.”

Senator Canavan and Ms Landry have urged residents affected by the 2018 fire to tell their stories.

Go to agriculture.reps@aph. gov.au before submissions close on Friday.