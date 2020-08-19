LNP seeks to appeal child exploitation sentence

THE LNP Shadow Attorney-General David Janetzki wrote to Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath yesterday asking that the State Government appeal the “manifestly inadequate” sentence of former high school teacher Nathan Ramm.

Police charged Nathan Neil Ramm, 39, in November for distributing child exploitation material (CEM) and possessing more than 700 such files.

Mr Ramm last month pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court to one count each of distributing and possessing child exploitation material, and he was sentenced to a wholly suspended 18-month prison term.

The court heard that after being charged, Mr Ramm started seeing a psychologist to help him deal with what was described as a habit, rather than an addiction.

He was reported to be confused about his sexuality since being involved in a homosexual interaction at eight years old.

Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath.

In his letter, Mr Janetzki wrote that the government should seek legal advice to appeal the court’s decision, because its sentence “fails to represent the gravity of the offences committed and does nothing to deter others from committing similar offences against children”.

“It must not be forgotten that the offending has impacted hundreds of children who have been abused, and that the districution further heightens the demand for such abhorrent abuse,” he said.

“The safety of the Queensland children is paramount and we always need to ensure victims and their families come first.”

Mr Janetzki will speak to media in Rockhampton this morning.