LNP senate team hopefuls discuss Central Queensland industry

SENATOR Matt Canavan was back home on Monday to show off a troop of LNP senate candidates, all of whom believe Central Queensland is essential for the future of Australian industry.

The sitting senator brought candidates Paul Scarr, Susan McDonald, and Gerard Rennick in to The Morning Bulletin to put their cases to CQ voters.

Paul Scarr garnered the number one spot on the LNP senate ticket. The former mining executive had big concerns about the anti-Adani movement and what it means for Central Queensland, and Australia more broadly.

As a mining insider, he said he was worried the prolonged approval process was potentially scaring away investment in the region's, and possibly the country's, resources industry.

"The industry seems to be under attack from the left. It was easier for us to build a mine in communist Laos than it has been for Adani to get a mine up and running in Queensland,” he said.

"From my perspective, that sends such a negative message to the world in terms of Australia being an investment destination.

"When we would sit around in a boardroom and look at opportunities all over the world, like Botswana, Canada, Chile and Brazil, when you saw an opportunity in Australia or Queensland in particular, you saw what Adani was going through.

"My concern is that if Adani does not go ahead, that is going to send such a negative message to the investment community around the world.”

Mr Scarr also believed processing Australian resources such as aluminium and copper in Australia was a viable industry that needed to be fostered, and Central Queensland jobs would come as a result.

Iconic Brisbane meat merchant and former chair of Beef Australia, Susan McDonald, secured herself the number two spot on the LNP senate ticket. She committed herself to making the plight of Australian meat producers known to the representatives down in Canberra.

"The beef industry is terrible at the moment, beef prices have collapsed below the low of 2014. There have been so many cattle turned off because of the drought,” she said.

"The beef prices we are achieving at the moment are very, very poor, which means that the whole industry pays the price.

"We have some challenges ahead, the industry needs to get back on its feet quickly because it means jobs and it means exports right across the country, not just Rocky - this is a nationwide issue.”

Ms McDonald also weighed in on the renewables debate and said they have their place, but coal-generated power would remain in the driver's seat of the country's energy network for quite some time.

"It has always been policy that we commit to cheaper, more affordable, base load electricity and electricity costs are currently crippling Queensland, so building renewables' capacity is an important part of the mix,” she said.

"In order to supply the base load for big heavy industry and big communities like Rocky, you need to have affordable base load power and coal can give us that.”

"Hydro power is something I would really like to see progressed - more dams developed for hydro-power.”

At number three on the LNP ticket is finance executive Gerald Rennick who took aim at the State Government's control over the energy sector and questioned why Queenslanders were paying a high price.

"It is the role of the State Government to provide the energy,” he said.

"You have to ask why they increased the profits from coal fired power stations from $1.4billion to $1.65billion.

"The argument has been; should the Federal Government provide energy? We are happy to underwrite it but there needs to be an emphasis on why the State Government isn't doing more to bring down power costs.

"It's forcing people like cane farmers to either shut down or go back to diesel generators.

"Why aren't they investing in more power stations and capacity to lower costs?

"We need to let the market regulate renewables and let renewables to stand on their own two feet.”