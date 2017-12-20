LNP slams Labor veto after Adani forced to make changes

THE fallout continues after Adani Australia's decision yesterday to scrap a $2 billion contract with engineering group Downer EDI.

The decision came in the wake of the Queensland Government's decision to veto the $1 billion NAIF funding loan for the rail line for the controversial Carmichael Mine project.

According to both Adani and Downer the decision to cancel the multi-billion dollar arrangement was "mutually agreed".

The deal would have seen Downer provide a range of technical services which included drilling, blasting and coal and waste haulage for the mine.

A spokesperson for Adani said the changes do not affect Adani's commitment to the number of jobs across Queensland.

"This is simply a change in management structure and ensures that the mine will ultimately be run internally, out of our Adani Australia offices in Townsville," the spokesperson said.

"Adani has extensive international experience in the operation and management of mines.

"Adani Australia's commitment to not using workers with 457 visas remains."

They said Adani Australia currently employs over 800 people and has invested over $3.3B in Queensland, which is the biggest investments by an Indian company in Australia.

Michele Landry, Federal Member for Capricornia, Jeyakumar Janakaraj, CEO Adani Australia, and Sen Matt Canavan, celebrate Adani's announcement that Rockhampton would become a FIFO hub for the Carmichael Mine.

Minister for Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan shared his thoughts regarding Adani's decision to part ways with Downer.

"Adani's specific contract arrangements are a matter for them," Senator Canavan said.

"It's common practice for mine owners to switch between having contractors run their mine or running them in-house.

Senator Canavan said he was confident Adani would adhere to the robust environmental and other conditions on the project from both the Federal and State Governments.

"I hope the Adani project does proceed," he said.

"There are more than 800 people who are already working for Adani - these are real people and real jobs. And there are thousands more jobs at stake in Central and North Queensland.

"Adani has said they want to going ahead with the project. If it does go ahead it will be in spite of the Queensland Government, not because of them."

The Senator lashed out at the Palaszczuk Government for being "all over the shop" and "flip flopping on the Adani issue" which he said sent a confusing signal to investors who want to create jobs.

"We now we have Treasurer of Queensland who is saying it doesn't really matter if Adani gets up, it's not the only thing going in the Queensland economy," Senator Canavan said.

Senator Matt Canavan, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow, Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj, and member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne after the signing of the MOU regarding the Charmichael Mine FIFO hub and airport. Chris Ison ROK051017cadani4

"Jackie Trad clearly hasn't travelled north of Gympie very often lately because this is major deal for people of Central and North Queensland.

"You would think the treasurer would want to get the economy going for all over Queensland, not just in Brisbane."

Referring to comments made by Jackie Trad yesterday he said that she was only concerned about the cross river rail project in Brisbane.

"It was ok for the Queensland Government to spend $5.5b on a rail line in Brisbane but not to put a cent into a rail line here in Central Queensland to create 10,000 jobs," Senator Canavan said.

"We need jobs here in Queensland and that's why we are fully committed to the project and want to see it happen, I'm willing to work with state government, not withstanding their decision on the NAIF loan to get these jobs unlocked but the ball is really in the Queensland Government's court.

"They've now got to respond to the fact that they've changed the playing ground with their decision on the NAIF investment, they've got to respond to Adani's decision yesterday to not proceed with Downer contracting."

He said Adani were clearly having to make changes to their project as a result of the Queensland Government's decisions.

"I just hope that they don't pack up and leave completely because I want these jobs to come to North Queensland," he said.

LNP ATTACK: Labor been blasted by the double barrelled attack of LNP's Senator Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry over their handling of Adani's loan. Leighton Smith

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry added to Senator Canavan's criticism of the Queensland Treasurer.

"I just feel that Jackie Trad, as the new treasurer, does not care about the coal mining in Central Queensland," Ms Landry said.

"This has been a project on the books for six going on seven years now and they have stuck there.

"We heard good news from Rockhampton Regional Council that we were going to have a FIFO hub here in Rockhampton."

Ms Landry confirmed when she met with the mayor Margaret Strelow yesterday they were still very keen for the Adani Project to go ahead.

"The people in Rockhampton and Central Queensland are very keen for this to go ahead," she said.

"We've seen a buzz of activity around the place since the announcement of the FIFO hub.

"Real estate has increased, housing prices are going up, investors from other areas are looking at buying properties here."

Ms Landry pointed to the rewards mining was bringing into this state, over $3 billion this year.

"This pays for the roads, the schools and the hospitals," she said.

"This Galilee Basin project, and not just Adani, there is a lot of development in the area, Labor's talking about pulling out of the whole area."

Ms Landry threw down the challenge to Jackie Trad and the new state Labor government demanding to know what they going to do for the jobs in CQ.

"Think that Jackie Trad needs to take a good look at their policies, a good look at what they are not doing for the mining sector in Central Queensland and have a good look at what the people of Central Queensland need," she said.

"We need these jobs, we need this infrastructure and Jackie Trad needs to get out of bed with the Greens and get on with the job."

Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad responded saying her government had made a very clear commitment during the election that we would veto the NAIF loan to Adani and they had kept that commitment.

"The Palaszczuk Government has delivered 13 consecutive months of jobs growth in Queensland," Ms Trad said.

"113,000 jobs have been created in the 12 months to November and we are leading the nation in jobs growth over that period.

"Unfortunately, Queensland continues to faces significant uncertainty around future funding from the Australian Government and conditions imposed on access to funding."