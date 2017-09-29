LNP to introduce Central Queensland's pioneering spirit to all of the state

PIONEERING spirit was the key saying Queensland Liberal National Party leader Tim Nicholls used to describe the Capricornia region, and the theme behind LNP's policies for the state.

Mr Nicholls talked at the Capricorn Enterprise's second Political Leaders Series 2017 lunch at the Regent Hotel yesterday, talking about where he has come from and the LNP policies heading in to the next State election.

"It is the case the Capricornia region is an economic powerhouse,” he said.

Mr Nicholls said this region was known for its pioneering spirit and the LNP is looking at that spirit as a foundation to 'build a better Queensland'.

"We want to bring back the frontier spirit,” he said.

TALKING BUSINESS: Capricorn Enterprise vice chairman and Rockhampton businessman Geoff Murphy talking with Queensland LNP leader Tim Nicholls at Capricorn Enterprise's second Political Leaders Series 2017. Kerri-Anne Mesner

As part of this, Mr Nicholls said the LNP will call for registrations in the first 100 days of government for two regional casino licences as part of its Integrated Resort Policy, one of which is reserved for Central and North Queensland.

He said the opportunity will be there for the proponents of Great Keppel Island Resort who would have to inform the LNP Government what company would run the casino as part of its application.

"It will be the same process as the Queens Wharf development,” Mr Nicholls said.

Joanne Coulter and GKI Holiday Village's Geoff Mercer raised concerns that Australian banks will not touch off-shore resort redevelopments and the possibility of overseas investors one day completely owning the island.

Joanne Coulter at the Capricorn Enterprise's second Political Leaders Series 2017 asking Queensland LNP leader Tim Nicholls questions in relation to Great Keppel Island. Kerri-Anne Mesner

Mr Mercer also asked if existing businesses would be able to apply for the casino licence.

"We would be looking to increase the opportunity in the market place for new businesses,” Mr Nicholls responded.

He added LNP was not looking at having casino giants like Star or Crown 'gobbling' up the licences.

Mr Nicholls touched on some of the 44 policies the party has announced so far, including $500 million Royalties for Regions and a $100 million plan to help 22,000 young Queenslanders get work.

Mr Nicholls said an LNP State Government would look at reducing state imposed taxes on small businesses by 20%, a 20% cut to red tape and the government paying out contracts within 30 days or paying interest to the contractee.

"We want to see people given the opportunity to do the best they can,” he said.

"To take the opportunity to back themselves and be responsible for their own success, or failure.”

When Paul Lancaster raised questions about what the LNP was going to do about the economic impact of FIFO workforces coming out of south-east Queensland into Central Queensland mines as opposed to the workforces living in Rockhampton and Yeppoon in the past, Mr Nicholls pointed to the Royalties for Regions policy.

Queensland LNP leader Tim Nicholls at Capricorn Enterprise's second Political Leaders Series 2017 talking with Capricorn Enterprise board member Bob Pleash and Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig. Kerri-Anne Mesner

He said that fund would go towards community enhancing programs.

"Over the past two decades the nature of mining has changed,” Mr Nicholls said.

He said when there were skills shortages, mines turned to FIFO and mining camps to resolve the issue, which past governments have backed.

Mr Nicholls said now days, the mining families are looking at education and family entertainment opportunities where ever the live.

He said the Royalties for Regions funds could be used to make regional areas attractive places for mining families.