LNP to invest $300,000 at Yeppoon's AFL park

Keppel LNP Candidate Peter Blundell with Swans AFL players.
LNP Candidate for Keppel, Peter Blundell, said that if elected the LNP would invest $300,000 to provide improved lighting and solar panels for the Swans AFL Club at Swan Park in Yeppoon.

"This project confirms the LNP commitment to create and promote safe and livable communities throughout Keppel,” he said yesterday.

"Swan Park is used by over 9 AFL teams, the Yeppoon Running Club, the Keppel Coast District Sporting Group and St Ursula's School but rising power prices make it difficult to make ends meet.

"This project will greatly assist these sporting groups, allowing the facility to be used more safely at night, and increasing the possibility of hosting higher level sporting events at the site.

The provision of solar panels will also mean cost savings to the club.

"Power bills are a huge concern across the whole community,” Mr Blundell said.

"They put severe pressure on volunteer community clubs and organisations, to the point where some groups are being forced to consider their long-term viability.

An LNP Government is committed to ensuring that this project is delivered for the benefit of a wide cross-section of the Keppel community.

Mr Blundell said that decent and accessible sporting facilities improve the standard of living and help attract families to regions with many facilities needing additional support.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

