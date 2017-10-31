LNP unveil plans to generate jobs for CQ

LNP Spokesperson for Health, John-Paul Langbroek in Rockhampton talking about the LNP's plan to cut Payroll Tax should it win the next Queensland election, pictured with local candidates Douglas Rodgers and Peter Blundell.

LNP heavy hitter John-Paul Langbroek has today outlined how his party would create much-needed jobs for Central Queenslanders.

Flanked by the LNP candidates for Rockhampton and Keppel, Douglas Rodgers and Peter Blundell, the Shadow Health Minister said the party planned to change the payroll tax threshold.

"Under the Labor party, Queensland economically seems to be more focused on Brisbane and the south-east,” Mr Langbroek said.

"People in Central Queensland and the regions who are suffering.

"Regional unemployment in the Fitzroy region is at 7.1% and youth unemployment at 13%.”

He said a payroll tax change would provide jobs for regional Queenslanders.

"If you cut payroll tax, which is something that cuts in at a payroll of about $1.1m then that's a disenscentive for employers to give people jobs,” Mr Langbroek said.

"So what we're announcing today is a 10-year-plan to create 500,000 jobs to make sure we get more and more Queenslanders getting jobs and we will be increasing the payroll tax threshold by $25,000 a year for each of 10 years,” Mr Langbroek said.

"That will provide tax relief for 10,000 businesses and will encourage about 4000 businesses who are currently not sometimes prepared to put on extra staff because it will take them into the payroll tax area...we are confident this will provide more jobs for up to 14,000 businesses.”

He said payroll tax was an important part of the Queensland tax regime, raising about $3.8b a year.

"What we are showing here is just as we raised that threshold when we were last in government, we're looking to do more to encourage people to be able to provide jobs for Central Queenslanders,” Mr Langbroek said.