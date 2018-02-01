LNP unveils new plan for CQ agribusiness to tap into China

TRAVEL GRANTS: Minister for Agriculture & Water Resources David Littleproud and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry discuss their plans to increase trade with China.

THE LNP unveiled their new plan to tap into the growing Chinese hunger for Australian agriculture yesterday.

The new Federal Minister for Agriculture & Water Resources David Littleproud took time out from touring CQ, including the proposed Rookwood Weir site with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, to discuss the government's efforts to expand agricultural trade.

He announced a new national grant system which allowed successful applicants the ability to travel to China to forge trade links that would capitalise upon established free trade agreements.

"The federal government is going to commit $50,000 to be taken up in small grants to allow people across the agriculture sector to go to China and to exchange with them the ideas and to be on the ground to build networks that will build on our export potential in China,” Mr Littleproud said.

"So that we get rubber on the road where those trade agreements take place.

"They can continue to build the networks to get our product into China and get them the best farm-gate returns back here in Australia.”

Mr Littleproud expected the grant application process would be highly competitive but extremely rewarding for the successful applicants who wished to travel to China to exchange ideas, undergo training or build networks.

"It's those non-tariff barriers that we need to work at and building networks locally will help ensure that we break those down and get better market access for everybody,” he said.