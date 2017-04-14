LNP's fighting words for Labor, One Nation in Keppel race

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga superceded the LNP's Bruce Young in the 2015 election.

THE LNP has vowed its yet-to-be-named candidate would be a "very strong" contender in the fight for Keppel.

State campaign director Lincoln Folo confirmed the party would contest against sitting member, Labor's Brittany Lauga, and One Nation candidate Matthew Loth.

"Pre-selections are internal party matters for the LNP, and will be completed in the near future," Mr Folo confirmed on Thursday.

"We certainly think we can offer a better candidate to the people of Keppel."

Mr Folo did not offer any further comment on the current candidates, or indicate when they would endorse a candidate.

Keppel became one of the three electorates, including Bundaberg and Mirani, considered at the highest risk of falling to Pauline Hanson's One Nation party at the 2018 election if first-preference votes for the Senate were replicated in the State Election.

One Nation endorsed candidate for the seat of Keppel, Matthew Loth. One Nation

Australian Electoral Commission figures revealed the party received its highest first preference senate vote of 18.42% in Flynn, and 15.49% in Capricornia.

Ms Hanson has maintained a strong presence in the region since she publicly set her eyes on the seats in late 2016.

While Labor has predominantly represented Keppel since its first incarnation from 1912, the National Party has dominated since 1992.

National member Vince Lester held the seat from 1992-2004, followed by Labor's Paul Hoolihan (2004-2012).

One-term member, Liberal National's Bruce Young, represented Keppel from 2012-2015 before sitting member Brittany Lauga won the 2015 election.

Former Liberal National's Member for Keppel Bruce Young was defeated in the 2015 State Election. Chris Ison ROK130115cbarlows8

Upon his departure, Mr Young conceded "at the end of the day, the LNP just didn't sell itself well enough".

Keppel is based on Yeppoon, Emu Park and surrounding coastal resorts and agricultural areas.

The electorate includes some northern suburbs of Rockhampton, while much of the northern part of the electorate is enclosed within the Shoalwater Bay Military Training area.

It covers 3,805km sq.

2015 STATE ELECTION RESULTS

After preference count

Labor's Brittany Lauga received 16,465 votes (54.8%)

Liberal National's Bruce Young received 13,583 (45.2%)