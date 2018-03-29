LNP welcomes news of the Oaky North Agreement

Federal Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry today welcomed the long-awaited news that workers at Oaky North coal mine had voted in favour of the newest Enterprise Agreement offered by their employer, Glencore.

"This has been a bitter dispute and I am very glad to see this resolved after such a wait.” Ms Landry said.

Ms Landry said that while the mine was not located in her electorate, she had been keen to see an end to the lockout and was one of three local MPs who met with CFMEU and Glencore representatives in previous sitting weeks.

"While meeting with both sets of representatives, it was very clear; the lockout was damaging the community and we needed good will to progress a resolution,” she said.

"My colleagues and I recently advocated for the end of the lockout, so that negotiations can continue and I am therefore very pleased to see this result in an agreement.

"I hope this new agreement can serve as a circuit-breaker for the community.”

Oaky North miner Brendan Tones from the CFMEU met with Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry regarding workers being locked out of the Oaky North Mine. Chris Ison ROK031017cmine4

Ms Landry responded to the Labor Party's criticism saying their scaremongering didn't change the good news that this dispute was finally over.

"This dispute was not about labour hire, yet Mr Robertson make a cynical, political point-scoring attempt to roll it in together, she said.

"Minister Laundy, my CQ LNP colleagues, and I met with local unionists and with Glencore and have worked hard to see this come to an end.

"At the end of the day, this dispute could only be resolved by both parties coming to agreement. They have now done so, which leaves us all very pleased to see.”

She said the resolution to this dispute was a good thing for Central Queensland and it is telling that some wish to find any negative they can just to score cheap points.

Federal Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan also welcomed the workers' decision to support the agreement.

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan. Chris Ison ROK170118clabelling1

"This is great news for the CQ coal industry after a tough time of negotiations. We can now move forward and get back to what we do best, that is mining coal and making money for Australia,” Senator Canavan said.

"I also want to thank Glencore and the CFMEU for the constructive discussions we have had in recent weeks. I will continue to discuss with both of them about ideas to try and stop such a lengthy dispute from occurring again.”

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd welcomed the successful ballot held yesterday leading to the end of the long running dispute at the Oaky Creek Mine in Tieri.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd. Tegan Annett

"I commend all parties involved on their efforts to see this resolution reached leading to the miners getting back to work, Mr O'Dowd said

"I welcome the successful vote receiving a strong majority of support bringing an end to this long dispute.

"This news must certainly be a big relief for the workers, their families, Tieri's businesses and the broader community to get back to work.

He said now was the time to rebuild relationships.

Minister for the Workplace and Deregulation, Craig Laundy also welcomed news of the successful vote to support a new enterprise agreement.

Minister for the Workplace and Deregulation Craig Laundy MICK TSIKAS

"We all look forward to seeing the miners return underground and normal operations being restored at the mine. This is a great outcome for workers and their families,” Mr Laundy said.

"Whilst Bill Shorten and Brendan O'Connor were pouring fuel on the fire of the dispute and encouraging division, I took the opportunity to work with both the company and employee representatives to work towards resolving the dispute.

"I met with Glencore and local CFMEU representatives a number of times over the last couple of months, encouraging them to find a constructive settlement.”

Mr Laundy acknowledged the role the Fair Work Commission, the independent umpire Labor established, has played in helping achieve a positive outcome.

"I would also like to thank MPs Ken O'Dowd, Michelle Landry and George Christensen, and my ministerial colleague Matt Canavan, for their unwavering efforts in urging the parties to resolve the dispute,” he said.