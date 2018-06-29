LNP ‘will back renewables policy’

Liberal National Party Deputy Leader Tim Mander says the LNP will back the policy.

DEPUTY LNP Leader Tim Mander insists he is confident his party will back the parliamentary wing's renewables policy as members prepare to debate the issue at the looming LNP state convention.

The Courier-Mail revealed today that the convention will be debating multiple energy resolutions including one calling on the State and Federal LNP to invest in the cheapest and most reliable form of energy.

It comes just weeks after a controversial speech by Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington in which she declared the party would plan for a future "beyond coal" as she doubled down on a policy to force the government-owned generators to invest in renewables during her Budget reply speech.

"I promise Queenslanders that the LNP will plan for a future beyond coal," Ms Frecklington said at the time.

It earned her an instant rebuke from Federal Resources Minister Matt Canavan who slammed any policy that would "force-feed" one type of energy over another.

The motion to be moved at the LNP State convention next weekend - from July 6 to July 8 - mirrors Mr Canavan's position.

Ms Frecklington has stood by her commitment, insisting she was not abandoning coal but simply moving to ensure the GOCs were sustainable into the future.

Mr Mander said he was confident the renewables policy would be backed.

"We are confident that the policies we have, that we hope to introduce to mandate the government-owned generators to invest in renewable energy will be supported by the party," he said.

It comes as LNP President Gary Spence is set to be confirmed as President with no nominations received challenging him for the role.

His rural and regional vice-president Cameron O'Neil is also expected to be confirmed to continue in the role with no other nominations received.

Fellow vice-president David Hutchinson will face a challenge, however, with one other nomination received for his role.