LNP's $300k election promise for Rocky's botanic gardens

Douglas Rodgers, LNP candidate for Rockhampton.
Douglas Rodgers, LNP candidate for Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK240317arodgers

LNP Candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers has announced an LNP Government will invest $300,000 covering the playground at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

"In Rockhampton we are exposed to extreme UV and thunderstorms,” Mr Rodgers said.

Botanic Gardens Rockhampton. Photo: Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin
Botanic Gardens Rockhampton. Photo: Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin Tamara MacKenzie ROK090113tkbota

"It's a clear safety issue and installing a shade cover over the playground will offer the necessary protection and allow the community to enjoy this important recreation space regardless of weather.

"The new shade cover will encourage more families to get outdoors and enjoy living in our beautiful city.

"And not only will this project bring social benefits to the community, it will provide jobs in the local area.

"Only the LNP will better support Queensland families by Building a Better Queensland.”

LNP Deputy Leader Deb Frecklington said only the LNP's Douglas Rodgers would plan and act on getting the infrastructure the Rockhampton community needs.

"Only a vote for Douglas Rodgers will see this project become a reality,” Ms Frecklington said.

"The LNP's Rockhampton Botanic Gardens playground shade cover project is all part of our plan to Build a Better Queensland.”

