Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

LNP's Colin Boyce looks to be taking seat of Callide

LEADING: LNP Callide candidate Colin Boyce.
LEADING: LNP Callide candidate Colin Boyce. Philippe Coquerand

THE LNP and One Nation are still in a contest for the seat of Callide as counting from Saturday's state election continues.

With 33 per cent of the first preference vote, LNP candidate Colin Boyce said he was not celebrating yet.

"It will be difficult to deliver in opposition but this is what the people of Queensland did not understand, so it will be quite challenging.

"This campaign was never a given, it is what it is and it's not over yet until we get the official votes counted," Mr Boyce said.

One Nation Callide candidate Sharon Lohse said there wasn't much to say.

"Recounting still and no preferencing happening until late next week, unknown outcome," she said.

Mrs Lohse trails Mr Boyce by about 25 per cent.

KAP candidate Robbie Radel has conceded with just less than under 13 per cent of the first preference vote.

"Well, I gave it my best shot and came up short," MrRadel said.

Mr Radel said, despite not being elected, the result wouldn't stop him from continuing to crusade for Callide and the North Burnett.

"While I may not have been elected for the seat of Callide this time around, I will continue to fight for the people here and do my best to hold the elected MP to their promises made in the run into today," he said.

ALP candidate Darren Blackwood said the campaign went well.

"It was a good campaign but we're still waiting for the results," Mr Blackwood said.

"We're hoping to get some votes from the Gladstone pre-poll and Biloela pre-poll, but I won't have enough to catch them."

As of midday Thursday, Colin Boyce on 32.93 per cent held a slight lead over Sharon Lohse on 25.50 per cent. More than 77 per cent of the electoral roll had been counted.

Topics:  stateelection2017 tmbelection2017 tmbpolitics

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Flood warning extended to major CQ rivers

Flood warning extended to major CQ rivers

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible, which could produce falls of 80-180mm each day, as well as 20-70mm expected in coastal catchments.

LETTERS: Who wants to live next to a military exercise area?

MP Ken O'Dowd, MP Michelle Landry and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce speaking with some Shoalwater Bay landholders in February.

Ogmore resident says town will be doomed by military, mine planes

CQ farmers celebrate early Christmas as rains spread joy

STORM RUMBLES: The dark skies loom over Mystery Park, north of Rockhampton.

They've measured over 300mm in two months

Pauline Hanson under fire for not declaring GKI cruise

One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson (centre) listens to marine scientist Alison Jones as she displays a coral on the Great Barrier Reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. One Nation senators visited the reef to highlight "untruths" regarding the health of the reef. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Pauline Hanson allegedly failed to declare GKI cruise

Local Partners