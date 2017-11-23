LNP's commitment to GKI casino licence questioned

LIVINGSTONE Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig has come forward seeking clarification regarding what he perceived as an LNP policy change in regard to 'boutique casino licence ' commitment for Great Keppel Island.

Cr Ludwig said while all candidates have cited the reopening of the main resort and the future revitalisation of GKI as a major issue for Keppel in this state election, there appeared to be confusion as to how that would be achieved.

The Livingstone Mayor was disappointed that not only had the LNP refused to match the ALP commitment to supply $25m for critical truck infrastructure for GKI but they had done "an apparent 'backflip' on the introduction of 'boutique casino' licences for off shore islands”.

"Two years ago this was announced with considerable fanfare as a major new and welcomed policy platform which I believe the majority of the community on balance supported,” Cr Ludwig said referring to a Morning Bulletin report from March, 2016.

"This continues to be a major issue for our economic future and voters have a right to know and understand why this policy was changed.

"The prolonged closure (10 years approx) of this iconic resort has already resulted in an annual loss of over 200,000 visitor nights costing hundreds of jobs and taking up to $100 million plus out of the regional economy annually.”

Cr Ludwig said this policy change means GKI will once again have to stand in line for another two years and apply for one of only two 'integrated casino licences' that the LNP were proposing for regional Queensland.

He said Tower was also not likely to qualify for such licences given the stated size of their proposed casino operation which Tower had said in the past only required a smaller 'boutique licence' .

"It is therefore likely the current 'stalemate' with Tower Holdings over their failure to start construction could stretch on indefinitely and this is something our community cannot afford to see happen,” Cr Ludwig said.

"The only positive commitment on the table at the moment is the $25 million from Tourism Minister Kate Jones which will play an immediate and pivotal role in growing a stronger regional tourism industry. Importantly it will guarantee that all tourist operators and residents both current and future are given fair and equal access to that infrastructure.”

LNP's Keppel candidate Peter Blundell has clarified his party's position on granting a casino licence for GKI.

"My position on this has not wavered or changed in any way. Since throwing my hat into the ring, Great Keppel Island has been the issue raised by every small business and every tourism business I spoke to,” Mr Blundell said.

"A casino is a casino. Like most legislation, the fact that Tower only need a small number of tables does not mean the rules can be bypassed.

"Tower still have to apply through the EOI process; handing one over without conditions simply doesn't pass the pub test and we have to keep them to their word to get started without delay.”

Mr Blundell said the importance was that the LNP will get this process going within 100 days, which limits the number of applicants who will be ready to apply. There are two available, one reserved exclusively for North and Central Queensland.

"Unlike Labor, who called for an EOI process in Cairns the day the election was called, the LNP is making sure that Keppel gets priority and opportunity,” Mr Blundell said.

"My job is to keep this target on track. I will do whatever it takes to deliver my promise, even if it means ruffling feathers. For too long the interests of the South East have been put before jobs for Keppel and I'm not afraid to stand up and make sure we aren't ignored.

"Boost tourism and jobs by securing an integrated resort license for Central Queensland, with the preference location being Greater Keppel Island.”