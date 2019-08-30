LNP's new Senator has big plans to help regional Queensland

EARS OPEN: LNP Senator Gerard Rennick is almost finished his extensive listening tour of regional Queensland where he learnt much about the challenges people faced.

FOLLOWING his surprise election to the Senate, the LNP's Gerard Rennick's has wasted no time busily criss-crossing rural and regional Queensland on a listening tour over the past fortnight.

Keen to repay the faith of voters, the freshly-minted Queensland Senator's exhaustive journey has provided him with plenty of food for thought ahead of writing and delivering his maiden speech on September 10.

"(The tour) has been to serve two purposes. One's to listen to the concerns of regional Queensland ,and secondly to introduce myself to the regions as a Senator for Queensland and meet councillors and a few industry groups to establish relationships with them,” Mr Rennick said.

"Beinga boy from the country, it's very important that people know that I'm very passionate about the regions.”

Recognising the limitations of his rookie status within parliament, Senator Rennick maintained hope of transforming his regional Queensland helping ideas into reality.

Senator Rennick's wasn't a fan of privatising infrastructure preferring for the government to own large-scale nation building infrastructure projects.

He said base-load power stations, dams, coal freight trains and ports generated income which could be spent on non-income generating infrastructure like schools and hospitals.

Provided it was financially viable, he was supportive of building a coal-fired power station in North Queensland, tapping into pumped hydro energy storage and utilising Australian dug uranium in an Australian nuclear power station.

"Obviously we're going to have to bring the public with us but I think we've got to look at it objectively,” he said.

"Sure there's a risk but there's a risk to just about everything when you fly, you drive or ride your bike.

"If people are concerned about carbon emissions, and I don't believe they are as bad as we make them out to be, then that's a viable alternative.”

He said when you looked into the energy that we into producing renewables, the waste they produce, coupled with the rarity of lithium for batteries, the nuclear option had merit.

Farmers were approaching him, concerned about Great Barrier Reef legislation requiring them to get a permit if they wished to change their crop and to report exactly how much fertiliser they were applying to their land.

This green tape, along with red tape, should be slashed, according to the Senator, saving farmers and businesses time and money.

"Probably that the biggest thing I want do for regions is really push an infrastructure bank nationally, (the Federal Government) can lend infrastructure bonds through the state government so that State Governments can build infrastructure out here in the regions,” he said.

"The importance of infrastructure in regions is that it generates income for governments.”

Another issue raised frequently raised by regional business owners was problems with wireless connectivity out in the bush - something he pledged to look into.