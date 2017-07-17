26°
News

LNP's nominee sees the benefits of building South Rocky flood levee

Leighton Smith
| 17th Jul 2017 4:00 AM
LNP NOMINEE: Douglas Rodgers can see the benefit of building the South Rockhampton flood levee.
LNP NOMINEE: Douglas Rodgers can see the benefit of building the South Rockhampton flood levee. CONTRIBUTED

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER hearing experts speak at the recent community flood levee forum, LNP's candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers says he recognises the benefits of constructing the South Rockhampton flood levee.

"Concerns that have been raised with me have been relieved from that information night but we're a long way away from my point of view mattering all that much,” Mr Rodgers said.

"It's a complex issue. I'm certainly not against the idea.

"I can certainly see the benefit for it. Just the straight out cost to business and the rate payer each time it floods is a concern.”

He acknowledged the extensive work done on the flood levee project by the council over a number of years but raised concerns regarding adequate consultation.

"One thing that was clear from the audience was that there just hadn't been quite enough consultation done but they're obviously starting that process,” Mr Rodgers said.

"Hopefully the people who will be affected by the construction of the wall and by its affects to the flow of water will have their voices heard.”

He said people were also concerned with protecting Rockhampton's transport assets, namely the Bruce Highway and the airport, in an economical fashion.

Mr Rodgers said there still wasn't enough information to proceed with the project.

"I'm not in a position yet to say go ahead with it, I'm just a candidate,” he said.

"If we're getting close to the election and there's issues with funding then there's another question to be asked.”

"The $25 million they are asking the federal government for is equal to about the total national budget each year for flood mitigation projects, it is a major contribution that is being requested.”

He refused to be drawn on when Capricornia MP Michelle Landry would make her decision regarding the levee.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  douglas rodgers south rockhampton flood levee

Injured CQ miners in rehab left in limbo

Injured CQ miners in rehab left in limbo

Cook Colliery mine workers injured on their former work site and undergoing rehabilitation have been left in painful limbo.

Dream come true for young dancer in Queensland Ballet debut

DREAMS COME TRUE: Kristy Larkin was one of six local performers chosen to join the Queensland Ballet's Rockhampton performance of La Fille Mal Gardée.

She is one of six who will perform with Queensland Ballet

CRUEL BLOW: See what cost the Rocky Cyclones their shot at a three-peat

Cyclones' Briana Bailey takes a shot in the game against the Port City Power in Gladstone.

"Championship-wise it's over, we're not making finals.”

UPDATE: Police investigating cause of Bruce Hwy guard rail smash

FILE IMAGE

Police are investigating the cause of the accident

Local Partners

Laneways come alive as crowds enjoy perfect festival weather

There are still plenty of events to check out this weekend, including dozens of live music acts and fireworks displays

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Rocky's hidden treasures are a secret that must be told

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow says the region's hidden treasures need to be unlocked to realise our true potential (AP Photo/Addison Doty)

Region gets a wake up call

UPDATE: Exact route of Globemasters CQ flyover revealed

RAAF C-17A Globemasters doing a fly over.

Update on Globemasters' flightpath across Rocky region, about 1.10pm

What's on: Huge guide of events in CQ this weekend

REVVED UP: The Historic Motorcycle Show will be held tomorrow.

Your guide to what's on this weekend.

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

What's on the small screen this week

GAME of Thrones finally returns to our screens, kids put their talents on show in a new family program and Claire van der Boom stars in the medical drama Pulse.

The girl who became Thredbo disaster’s Stuart Diver’s world

Rescue workers give the thumbs up after making contact with Stuart Diver beneath the rubble in 2007.

It's been twenty years since Stuart Diver was rescued from Thredbo

NITE LIFE: Rocky hits the town on a busy weekend

L-R Shannon Houlihan, Kaehla Robinson, Jacqui Kenny, Lauren Huxley and Cyndi Lauper at Flamingo's On Quay.

Were you snapped by our photographer last night?

Behind-the-scenes video from Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Carrie Fisher in the new promo for Star Wars.

A sneak peek behind the scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Nicole Kidman poses in racy red swimsuit at 50

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

She posed for LOVE magazine

Roxy Jacenko to head down the aisle again?

Roxy Jacenko’s new Instagram post suggests she’s getting married — again.

“Marry me? Again”

No reason for two seasons of Netflix hit

Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette in the TV series 13 Reasons Why.

Second season likely won't feature much development

Renovates Delight

323 Greenlake Road, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 5 $519,000

This property offers so much potential and with 90% of the renovations completed for you. This double story brick home is situated on a 25 Acre allotment. ...

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 $299,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

Magnificent Queenslander with the Lot

52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 8 Auction

Located at 52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal is this beautifully maintained Queenslander with all the renovations completed and more. Also located on the 944m2 corner...

Fantastic Renovated Home - Priced To Sell - Only $249,000

86 Sharples Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $249,000

All the work has been done at this amazing Highset Chamferboard Home with a perfect corner location, located very close to Northside Plaza and Stockland Shopping...

Park Avenue Delight!

10 Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $245,000

This renovated 3 bedroom home offers its new owners the rewards of a tidy make-over that showcases open plan living, a fresh contemporary kitchen and comes...

Prestigious Family Home, Luxury Lifestyle

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $749,000

This beautifully presented home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly. The home...

Lowset Brick Duplex with Investment Potential

1 and 2/106 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $349,000

Whether you are looking for your first home or beginning an investment portfolio, this is the perfect property for you. This solid brick duplex will astound you...

Two Storey Family Home in Frenchville

317 Bloxsom Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $329,000

This low maintenance brick and hardiplank home is of a popular design with two levels of living in sought after Frenchville. Features include -rumpus, laundry...

Highset Home Built-in Under With Kitchenette

17 Harriette Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $269,000

For those in need of a granny flat you simply can't go past 17 Harriette Street. Underneath has been enclosed with a 2 sizeable storage rooms that could be used as...

Fantastic 2 Storey Brick Home In Frenchville - Only $359,000

374 Lilley Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Be Quick and Snap up this big, beautifully presented, 2 storey brick family home, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville. You will love this wonderful...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

New Rocky shopping complex to open within months

The new Park Avenue shopping complex.

North Rockhampton shopping complex to generate more than 100 jobs

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!