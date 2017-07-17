LNP's nominee sees the benefits of building South Rocky flood levee

LNP NOMINEE: Douglas Rodgers can see the benefit of building the South Rockhampton flood levee.

AFTER hearing experts speak at the recent community flood levee forum, LNP's candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers says he recognises the benefits of constructing the South Rockhampton flood levee.

"Concerns that have been raised with me have been relieved from that information night but we're a long way away from my point of view mattering all that much,” Mr Rodgers said.

"It's a complex issue. I'm certainly not against the idea.

"I can certainly see the benefit for it. Just the straight out cost to business and the rate payer each time it floods is a concern.”

He acknowledged the extensive work done on the flood levee project by the council over a number of years but raised concerns regarding adequate consultation.

"One thing that was clear from the audience was that there just hadn't been quite enough consultation done but they're obviously starting that process,” Mr Rodgers said.

"Hopefully the people who will be affected by the construction of the wall and by its affects to the flow of water will have their voices heard.”

He said people were also concerned with protecting Rockhampton's transport assets, namely the Bruce Highway and the airport, in an economical fashion.

Mr Rodgers said there still wasn't enough information to proceed with the project.

"I'm not in a position yet to say go ahead with it, I'm just a candidate,” he said.

"If we're getting close to the election and there's issues with funding then there's another question to be asked.”

"The $25 million they are asking the federal government for is equal to about the total national budget each year for flood mitigation projects, it is a major contribution that is being requested.”

He refused to be drawn on when Capricornia MP Michelle Landry would make her decision regarding the levee.